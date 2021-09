After a year of canceled proms, delayed graduations, and remote learning, the road to Emerson has been anything but normal for most first year students. With everything up to the college application process transformed by the pandemic, the incoming Class of 2025 was forced to adapt to a new reality as they considered Emerson. Perhaps as a result of this upheaval, the college’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions reported a drop in overall applications this year. That drop came despite the college extending the regular decision deadline to Feb. 1 from mid-January and holding an extra round of applications for early action and early decision.