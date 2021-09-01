CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This historic cottage has been transformed into an architect's stunning luxury home - complete with an outdoor kitchen, a glass bathroom and a bedroom with a 'floating' walkway

By Alice Murphy
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

An architect has transformed a crumbling cottage into a magnificent family home that brilliantly balances the old with the new.

Richard Cole bought the sandstone home in Avalon Beach, on Sydney's northern beaches, in 1997 after it had fallen into disrepair.

He breathed new life into the dilapidated structure over the course of six years in a mammoth renovation that resulted in an architectural work of art, complete with a luxury outdoor kitchen, a glass-walled bathroom and a loft-style master bedroom accessible by a 'floating' walkway built into the roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGTxw_0bj0FTZa00
Sydney architect Richard Cole transformed this crumbling cottage into a magnificent family home that brilliantly balances the old with the new
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOJqN_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neJ0O_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQNbg_0bj0FTZa00
Mr Cole bought the sandstone home in Avalon Beach, on Sydney's northern beaches, in 1997 after it had fallen into disrepair

Mr Cole slapped a new roof on the cottage to incorporate clerestory windows, rows of narrow windows positioned above eye-level first used in the temples of ancient Egypt which make interiors feel brighter and bigger than their actual floor-size.

Listing agent James Baker, who is overseeing the sale of the house for McGrath Real Estate, said the sprawling home office is one of the best he has ever seen.

'It's the perfect place to either set up a business or just work from home,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1Wjg_0bj0FTZa00
Mr Cole slapped a new roof on the cottage to incorporate clerestory windows, rows of narrow windows positioned above eye-level first used in the temples of ancient Egypt which make interiors feel brighter and bigger than their actual floor-size
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU45e_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LZT8_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHgBP_0bj0FTZa00
Mr Cole preserved original features including the floors and sandstone walls

He added: 'Plus it's one of the few original houses from the '30s left in the area.'

Mr Baker said Mr Cole has 'brilliantly blended old and new' by preserving original features such as the floors and walls while adding a modern extension that houses a luxury kitchen, a fourth bedroom and a large family bathroom.

The house is set to sell under the hammer on September 11 with a guide price of $3.8 million (AUD), just over $1 million more than the average price of a four-bedroom in the area which was $2.7 million in 2020, according to figures from realestate.com.au.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzDVb_0bj0FTZa00
Mr Baker said Mr Cole has 'brilliantly blended old and new' by preserving what he could and adding a modern extension that houses a luxury kitchen, a fourth bedroom and a large family bathroom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRZYo_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bFf3_0bj0FTZa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVqAa_0bj0FTZa00
Mr Baker said the median house price in Avalon Beach has shot up from $1.8 million to $3 million over the past 12 months

Mr Baker said the median house price in Avalon Beach has shot up from $1.8 million to $3 million over the past 12 months, as a growing number of Sydneysiders and interstate buyers look to escape Covid restrictions that are usually concentrated in major cities.

'Every time there's a [coronavirus] outbreak we get a huge burst of enquiries from people looking to get out of the city,' he said.

'This is such a peaceful, private and tranquil location. If you can work from home five days a week, it doesn't get any better than Avalon.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baker
Person
Richard Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Mcgrath Real Estate#Daily Mail Australia#Sydneysiders#Covid#Avalon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Sydney
Country
Egypt
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

Sometimes it’s best to live in a space for a little while before making any changes to it. Your tastes and preferences might evolve as you settle in, or it might take some time to notice what the space needs, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint in your living room or just a strategically placed mirror. If you’re lucky, you may even realize that the room you’ve been dying to decorate just needs one simple change to make it perfect.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

JUST LISTED! Lewes Crossing: Stunning 4 Bedroom Home on Premium Lot, Full Basement

Rarely offered premium lot backing to open green space and walking trails. This ideal Lewes location offers access to all of the downtown Lewes and Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. The community amenities include low HOA fees, a fenced outdoor pool, clubhouse with large gathering room, exercise room, and community kitchen. You will find 2800 sq. ft. of finished space in this luxury upgraded Winterbrook model. Features include, wide plank engineered hickory flooring throughout the entire 1st floor; formal dining area/flex room; kitchen with granite countertops and large island, dual wall ovens, tile backsplash, extended butler’s buffet with granite countertop and upgraded cabinetry. Also a great room with a natural gas stone fireplace and raised hearth with surround sound; a sunroom which leads to the oversized(12' x 18') screened porch with maintenance free decking (the screened porch could be converted to a 3-season room); 1st floor master suite with tray ceiling, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub, dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, and specialty tile work. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room are also located on the main level. The second floor is a complete suite that is inclusive of a lounge/living/entertaining area, a bedroom, a full bath and an unfinished storage room. Additional features of this magnificent home are 3-zone heating and cooling, 2-car garage, irrigation system with agricultural well, 2400 sq. ft. of unfinished basement with rough-in for a full bath, and security system. A home of this quality and location will not last long. HOA docs emailed on request.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Soothing Greige Bedroom Decor Ideas

Neutrals are timeless classics for home decor, don’t know what to apply to your interiors? Go neutrals! Though to some of you they may seem boring and impersonal, most of us love them as neutrals easily match any decor style and look nice both with each other and with a myriad of other colors. There are many shades and tones among neutrals, and greige is one of the most non-cheesy tones, so I’d like to share some ideas on this gorgeous color and integrating it into your bedroom decor.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

This £3.80 Amazon grout pen completely transformed my kitchen floor

I recently moved into a new home – the first one I’ve ever owned, and therefore been allowed to do more than hang a picture with a Command strip in.As a typical millennial with big Pinterest dreams and a modest mortgage-adjacent budget, the first order of business was to hit refresh and paint everything white, starting with the kitchen. But while a lick (okay, five coats, the struggle is real) of Dulux brilliant white did the trick on the walls, the floor remained stubbornly tired and a bit dreary.With no cash in the pot to redo the existing surface completely,...
Interior DesignPosted by
InspireMore

How To Transform All Your Favorite Memories Into Stunning Home Decor.

Nothing makes a home cozier than adding your own personal touch. And what could be more personal than cherished family memories?. Technology has allowed us to browse through all of our photos with the swipe of a screen. But if you ask us? Nothing beats a wall full of beautifully framed photos… especially when it doesn’t break the bank! That’s where CustomPictureFrames.com comes in!
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

This Colorful Walnut Hills Charmer Has a Secret Tunnel

Modern meets charm in this four bedroom, three bath home in Walnut Hills. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—this signature Cincinnati neighborhood is revived and booming. Years ago, the Eden Park-adjacent town was a bustling and independent community. Flash forward to today, it’s currently an eclectic mix of old homes, new construction, popular restaurants, and snazzy bars that make it an in-demand place to be. This home on Kenton is in the heart of it all.
Visual Artdwell.com

An Architect’s Family Home in Costa Rica Is a Self-Sustaining Oasis

With lush gardens, solar panels, and a recycled-water system, the off-grid home of architect Rodolfo Tinoco is equipped to fend for itself. Located just one block from Tamarindo Beach, Costa Rica’s main tourist destination, Casa Jardin represents a new model for self-sustaining architecture. "I wanted to create a prototype that would provide food, water, and power, and also protect during catastrophic situations like droughts and floods," explains architect Rodolfo Tinoco, who designed the home for himself and his young family.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

Top three Kitchen and bathroom designers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Kitchen and bathroom designers are often overlooked since they are not as prestigious as other architectural designers. But, when someone needs a fast remake of their kitchen and/or bathroom, this kind of designer often has a vast request to be fulfilled, which needs to be done in a certain way to be aesthetically and functionally sound.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A Salamander Green Bedroom and Matte Black Kitchen Turn the Volume Up in This Home

An atrium wasn’t in the original plan for Rebecca Mclean and her husband, Brad, who bought a plot of land in Alberta, Canada, eight years ago with the intention of building their family’s home from the ground up. But once the construction phase started inching closer, “I was thinking secretly in my head where I could stick this thing,” Mclean recalls. Plopping the sun-filled, glass enclosure right off the large foyer turned out to be the perfect fit, even though it meant some serious engineering changes (the trusses needed to be moved around). “It took some convincing for my husband, but now he loves it,” she says. “It was worth the challenge.”
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

Traditional 4-Bedroom Two-Story Luxury Home with Multiple Bars (Floor Plan)

=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a traditional 4-bedroom two-story luxury home. Here’s the floor plan:. Horizontal lap siding, shuttered windows and hipped dormers lend a country influence to this 4-bedroom traditional home. An expansive front porch complete with a rocker area, welcome lounge, and a gazebo add to the home’s curb appeal.
Interior Designiosconews.com

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Home & GardenPosted by
Architectural Digest

A Rundown Cottage Kitchen in Australia Turns Into a Room With a View

James Watts and Tony Chapman were looking to experience life at a slower pace, so it’s only natural that there was no rush to their home search. They had been planning to trade in their home in Sydney for quieter surroundings in Australia’s southern highlands, about two hours away, but a year-long hunt turned up zero leads. “Then, we stumbled across the village of Bowral and immediately fell in love,” says James, the managing director of rug company Armadillo. “The village has a permanent population of about 300 people, so it’s intimate and extremely friendly. People will just drop by to share freshly baked bread or fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The spirit of neighborliness is very old-fashioned, in the best possible way.”
Interior Designhousedigest.com

25 Stunning Black Bathrooms You'll Be Completely Obsessed With

Moody bathrooms are having a moment. With features like dark tile, dramatic wallpaper, and stunning fixtures, these aren't your ordinary water closets. Gone are the days of black bathrooms being considered too masculine or reserved only for high-end spa settings. Whether you like ultra-modern, lean towards minimalism, or are a diehard fan of classic design, there's a way to incorporate black into all of these aesthetics.
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Leyden Lewis Gets Fancy With Florense In The Galerie House Of Art And Design

Florense is a Brazilian company with an Italian heritage. At Florense, state-of-the-art technology and craftsmanship operate hand in hand to produce furniture of impeccable quality. As a leader in the international design community, Florense is proud to employ ecologically conscious production processes. Florense has mastered industrial fabrication and yet is able to customize each project as if made by an artisanal cabinetmaker. It offers flexibility in dimensions, materials and hundreds of finishes. The “fatto a mano” (handmade) culture has been present since the foundation of the company in 1953 and that is the culture that drives Florense to make each project truly unique. All this makes Florense one of the world players in its field and justifies its acquired credibility for fine furniture.
Bellingham, WAnorthsoundlife.com

The Architect Who Fell in Love With Kitchens

Marshall Dobry grew up knowing he wanted to be an architect. A Nebraskan by birth, he moved to the West Coast when he was a boy and never left. After graduating from architecture school during the Vietnam War, Dobry went into the Air Force, where he designed office buildings. From there, he moved to Los Angeles, where a former architect teacher took him under her wing.
Interior DesignSD Entertainer Magazine

Dining Decor 101: How To Create The Ultimate Entertainment Space

While the kitchen is the heart of any home, the dining room is what helps it beat. Most homeowners spend a lot of time in their dining room with their family, enjoying delicious meals and spending quality time together. To ensure that your dining room provides you with the right environment, you need to ensure that you create a clutter-free, stylish and practical space that you and your loved ones can enjoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy