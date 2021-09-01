Kuemper Girls Cross Country Opened Season At Dallas Center-Grimes

Kuemper dropped their second straight match in Hawkeye 10 Conference play after taking the first set at home, but they dropped the next three. Kuemper never trailed in the 1st set and built a 4 point lead early at 9-5. Red Oak rallied and tied the set at 10. The set stayed close and was tied five more times before Kuemper went up 17-15. They never gave up the lead again and worked themselves back up by 4 at 23-19 before taking the 1st set by 3. Ashlyn Badding was fantastic in the 1st set setting up both her middles on slides and in the middle as Sophie Badding and Frannie Glynn both had big sets. Glynn ended the set with a kill on the slide.