CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kuemper Girls Cross Country Opened Season At Dallas Center-Grimes

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper finally got a chance to open their season Tuesday after their meet last week at Gilbert Invite was postponed until later in the season. The Girls would finish 10th out of 10 teams with a point total of 294. The Knights were led by Sophomore Julia Kanne who finished in 29th place and ran a time of 22:48.8. Kanne ran out in front of her teammates who ran in a pack. Siena Argarin led the group that finished between 64th and 70th. She was followed by Callie Ferneding and Julia Craig.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Van Meter#Center Grimes#Waverly Shell Rock 139#Winterset#Girls#Knights#Grace C Hoffman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsradiokmzn.com

INDIANS VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES

The Oskaloosa High volleyball team started its Little Hawkeye Conference season Tuesday night (8/31) with a three set sweep over Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians scored the first ten points of the opening set, which Osky junior Maleah Walker said made a difference. “It helped us a lot because the energy...
Clarke County, VAWinchester Star

Girls' cross country preview: Local teams looking strong this season

There’s a lot for area coaches to like about their girls’ cross country teams this year. At Clarke County, an Eagles team that has advanced to state competition every year under seventh-year head coach Jeff Webster might have a chance at taking home a trophy by finishing as one of the top two teams at this year’s Class 2 state meet, which will be held Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
High Schoolamherststeelecomets.com

Amherst Junior High Cross Country Opens Season at Keystone Breaker

The cross country team competed in the Keystone Icebreaker on Monday. Paige Miller led the girls and finished 8th out of 161 runners. She was closely followed by Alaina Alflen in 10th place. Grace Bruewer, Nyah Jesko, and Mia DelMonico also scored. The girls placed 5th of 14 teams. Jaxon...
Football1380kcim.com

Kuemper Shows Some Positives but Falls to LoMa in Season Opener

Kuemper made the second ranked Panthers fight for nearly everything they got in the first half on Friday night. They forced LoMa to drive the length of the field over surrendering a couple of plays all game that were over 10 yards. The Panthers were happy to take the 3-4 yard gains and showed patience sticking with their running game and pounding out two drives for touchdowns in the 1st half that took double digit plays in a 40-14 win.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

CROSS COUNTRY: Mia Hoffman places 1st as Bemidji opens new season

PERHAM -- With over 650 runners as proof, the Bemidji High School cross country teams ran into some normalcy on Saturday. The Lumberjacks kicked off their season with more than 600 others at the Brave Like Gabe Invitational in Perham, the first time since 2019 that the teams have raced under conditions not influenced by COVID-19 restrictions. The boys placed second out of 17 teams, and the girls took fourth of 16.
Grimes, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Cross Country Teams Both Grab First in Grimes

Dallas Center – Grimes boys and girls cross country ran in their first meet of the season on Tuesday in Grimes, and both teams were able to get some great results, both finishing in first place. On the boys side, they started their title defense in style grabbing an excellent...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Panther girls improve; boys place at Dallas Center-Grimes

DALLAS CENTER – Creston’s cross country teams ran at the Burnett Complex, hosted by Dallas Center-Grimes, yesterday. The girls team, paced by Riley DeGonia who finished 25th with a time of 22:27.4, finished ninth at the meet. “Our team showed significant improvement from the Glenwood meet in terms of competitiveness....
SportsThe Mountaineer

Tuscola and Pisgah cross country teams open season at Rocket Chase race

The 2021 cross country season got off to an impressive start for the Tuscola lady Mountaineers and an optimistic start for the Pisgah squad Thursday at the Rocket Chase race, hosted by A.C. Reynolds. The Lady Mountaineers won first place in the team competition, followed by North Buncombe, Brevard, T.C....
Sports1380kcim.com

East Sac, Glildden Ralston Go 1-0, SCC 2-0, Kuemper and IKM-Manning Lose in Thursday Volleyball

Kuemper dropped their second straight match in Hawkeye 10 Conference play after taking the first set at home, but they dropped the next three. Kuemper never trailed in the 1st set and built a 4 point lead early at 9-5. Red Oak rallied and tied the set at 10. The set stayed close and was tied five more times before Kuemper went up 17-15. They never gave up the lead again and worked themselves back up by 4 at 23-19 before taking the 1st set by 3. Ashlyn Badding was fantastic in the 1st set setting up both her middles on slides and in the middle as Sophie Badding and Frannie Glynn both had big sets. Glynn ended the set with a kill on the slide.
Dallas Center, IAadelnews.com

Dallas Center-Grimes Class of 1971 holds reunion

The Dallas Center-Grimes Class of 1971 held their 50th reunion Aug. 28. The reunion was held the weekend of the Dallas Center Fall Festival. Out of the 58 graduates, 10 have died. Twenty-one were able to attend. The classmates rode in the Fall Festival Parade and later gathered at the...
Sportsfloraathletic.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 8th place at Eye Opener

Varsity Girls take 8th in the 45 team meet. The girls had some fantastic times today breaking individual previous course records (2019) by up to 2 minutes and dropping times from last week’s Camden times as well. Thanks to @Milliken and Company for a beautiful course and day. @Scmilesplitus #eyeopener.
Rosemount, MNpresspubs.com

Cross country: Bear boys red, girls 10th at Rosemount in opener

The White Bear Lake boys placed third among 22 teams in a season-opening meet at Rosemount on Friday, while the girls placed 10th among 21 teams. Ernie Mattson, a senior, led the Bears, placing third in 10:01.3, and sophomore Luke Williams was ninth in 10:13. Michael Hoffman placed 34th, Nate Tobeck 43rd and Sador Wondeson 46th among 174 runners.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Recaps of Area Football Games from Friday as Area Teams went 5-4 in Week 2

Kuemper rebounded from Week 1 with an impressive performance, dominating the 2nd half and pitching their first shut out of the season. The defense had 4 interceptions and Kuemper scored 13 points off those turnovers. Kuemper allowed only 123 yards for the game and held Caden Anderson to 5-18 passing, he started the game connecting on four of his first five passes. The Knights led 7-0 at half, outscoring Atlantic 27-0 in the 2nd half.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

St. Louis standouts in Week One of the NCAA college football season

QB Aqeel Glass (Lutheran North/Alabama A&M): QB Aqeel Glass went 28-49 for 426 yards and 5 total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over SC State. WR Jameson Williams (Cardinal Ritter/Alabama): In his first game for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio State, Williams had four catches for 126 yards and a 94-yard touchdown against Miami, FL..
Posted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Huskies, Tommies to Face Off at Xcel Energy Center in October

ST. PAUL -- Two Minnesota collegiate hockey teams will face off for the first time in decades at a major venue this fall. St. Cloud State University will play their first road game of the 2021-2022 season on October 3rd, against the University of St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The matchup marks the first for these two teams since 1980, prior to St. Cloud State’s move to Division I.

Comments / 0

Community Policy