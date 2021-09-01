Kuemper Girls Cross Country Opened Season At Dallas Center-Grimes
Kuemper finally got a chance to open their season Tuesday after their meet last week at Gilbert Invite was postponed until later in the season. The Girls would finish 10th out of 10 teams with a point total of 294. The Knights were led by Sophomore Julia Kanne who finished in 29th place and ran a time of 22:48.8. Kanne ran out in front of her teammates who ran in a pack. Siena Argarin led the group that finished between 64th and 70th. She was followed by Callie Ferneding and Julia Craig.www.1380kcim.com
Comments / 0