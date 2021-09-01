Kuemper Boys Cross Country 6th At Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday

The Greencastle Tiger Cubs Cross Country Team competed this weekend at the Maverick Stampede hosted by McCutcheon High School on Saturday, August 28. Due to illness and injury the Tiger Cubs were unable to compete as a team but had three individuals compete. They were led by Race Runner-up Charlie Menzel who posted a 17:36 time on the difficult course. Other Greencastle runners were Daniel Dinn who was 51st overall with a 22:20 time and Brandon Olson who was 59th overall with a 23:20 time. The field had a total of 69 runners overall. The Tiger Cubs compete next weekend at the Brownsburg Invitational.