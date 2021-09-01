CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuemper Boys Cross Country 6th At Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper had a solid showing in their first meet of the year against a strong field. They had to run without Michael Pottebaum who qualified for State last season and were breaking in several new runners. Jacob Greving led the way for Kuemper and finished 15th overall in 18:13.6. He was followed by senior Patrick Hensel in 27th place. Carter Drake finished third and was a head of the group that finished between 57th and 67th.

