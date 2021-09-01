CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Walk-off slam caps Gonzales' 2-homer game

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopping a three-homer, eight-RBI performance would seem to be impossible. Nick Gonzales proved otherwise. Two days removed from a monstrous performance, MLB's No. 66 overall prospect went deep twice more, including a walk-off grand slam to cap a seven-RBI effort that powered High-A Greensboro past Hudson Valley, 9-7, at First National Bank Field.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Nick Gonzales
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Statistics#First National Bank Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Crew stuns Cards with ultimate walk-off slam!

MILWAUKEE -- When you picked up a baseball bat as a kid and strode to home plate at the imaginary stadium in your backyard, surely you dreamed about the opportunity staring at Daniel Vogelbach on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field. Bottom of the ninth inning. Bases loaded. Last hitter...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win

MILWAUKEE — For eight emboldening innings the Cardinals had the kind of game, the kind of finishing touch to a statement series they’ve been chasing and promising for so much of the season. They seized an early lead Sunday against Milwaukee’s ace Corbin Burnes, they got power from Tyler O’Neill to add heft to that lead and savvy from lefty Jon Lester to hold it, and lastly a golden flash of the glove by Paul Goldschmidt in the eighth defended that lead.
MLBMLB

Just how rare was Vogey's walk-off slam?

MILWAUKEE -- A day later, the magnitude of the “beautiful moment” provided by Daniel Vogelbach on Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals was still sinking in. Vogelbach’s walk-off grand slam goes immediately onto the list of the most dramatic moments in Brewers history for a myriad of reasons, some of which were still trickling in Monday morning. But even in the moment, teammates realized they had witnessed something special.
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation, the one...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Chris Taylor homers, Dodgers hold off the Rockies win 5-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 after dropping the first game of the series. Chris Taylor hit a solo home run in the inning to tie the game, and Will Smith hit a two-run double to break the tie in the eighth inning and give the Dodgers the lead.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Why Wednesday's Astros-Mariners finale won't be televised

For the third and final time this regular season, an Astros home game will not be aired via conventional television channels. Wednesday afternoon's series finale between the Astros and Mariners at Minute Maid Park will be exclusively streamed on YouTube. The game is among the 21 this season that will be shown only on YouTube as part of the website's partnership with Major League Baseball.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Goldschmidt 2 HRs, scores walk-off run, Cards beat Tigers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets swept by Giants to cap off brutal 13-game stretch

Even if the Mets are not able to make a spirited comeback up the National League East standings — a prospect that grows increasingly unlikely by the day — Carlos Carrasco can at least use the next five weeks to ease some of New York’s long-term rotation questions. Carrasco delivered...
MLBVindy.com

Bucs win 4-3 off Tsutsugo walk-off homer

PITTSBURGH — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right.
Lone Grove, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Hacker's walk-off homer provides solace as Lone Grove softball holds off Plainview

LONE GROVE — In times of tragedy and loss, sometimes a single swing of the bat is the best medicine for those grieving. The Lone Grove High School softball team and the rest of the community have battled the pain of losing two young men, but Lilly Hacker gave the Lady Horns some solace Tuesday with a walk-off homer for a 3-2 victory over Plainview in extra innings.
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Edwards Extra-Innings Homer Walks off Braves 8-6

Bowling Green, Ky. – Evan Edwards’ two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th sent the Bowling Green Hot Rods (68-30) home with an 8-6 walk-off win over the Rome Braves (43-54) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/29): Pirates walk off winners over St. Louis, Perez homers again in KC loss

(KMAland) -- St. Louis lost in walk-off fashion while the Royals came up just short of a four-game sweep in Seattle. St. Louis Cardinals (66-63): Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run walk-off home run, and Pittsburgh handed St. Louis a 4-3 loss. The Cardinals scored once in the third and two times in the fifth and got a solid pitching performance from Kwang Hyun Kim and several relievers before Alex Reyes (5-7) blew his fourth save in the ninth. Tommy Edman homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Dylan Carlson had two hits for the Cardinals.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Former Gwinnett outfielder Dustin Peterson's walk-off homer downs Stripers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Gwinnett outfielder Dustin Peterson launched a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Nashville Sounds to a 2-1 win over the Stripers on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Johan Camargo gave Gwinnett (58-43) a 1-0 lead with a...
Republic, MOrepublictigersports.com

West’s Walk-off Blast Caps Weekend for Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers ripped nine home runs in four games to start their season at the Morrisville Tournament, but Jaci West saved the best for last. With Republic trailing Nevada 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth and final inning, West slugged a three-run homer to secure a come-from-behind win in their final game of the weekend. It was their third win in four games to start the season.
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.

Comments / 0

Community Policy