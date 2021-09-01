CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

Blountstown ready for another trip to the Peach State to start the season

By Scott Rossman
WJHG-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Blountstown Tigers are getting set for a second straight out-of-state trip! They play Friday in Lakeland, Georgia, against Lanier. The first trip north went well, coach Johnson leading his Tigers up to Donalsonville last week and beating Seminole in convincing fashion, 39-0. And the coach doesn’t want folks to think just because of that score, that this was a pushover kind of opponent.

