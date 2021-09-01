Blountstown ready for another trip to the Peach State to start the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Blountstown Tigers are getting set for a second straight out-of-state trip! They play Friday in Lakeland, Georgia, against Lanier. The first trip north went well, coach Johnson leading his Tigers up to Donalsonville last week and beating Seminole in convincing fashion, 39-0. And the coach doesn’t want folks to think just because of that score, that this was a pushover kind of opponent.