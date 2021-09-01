Vikings Announce Their 53-Man Roster

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter a tumultuous afternoon during which the team did not make a move until around 1:30 P.M., the Minnesota Vikings have finally widdled their roster down to 53 players. A couple surprise cuts include players like DE Everson Griffen and RB Ameer Abdullah while WR Dan Chisena found his way onto this intitial roster. We even saw a trade as the Vikings brought TE Chris Herndon over from the New York Jets in exchange for fourth and sixth round picks. Of course, a lot can still change over the course of the next couple days as Minnesota places players like Kene Nwangwu and Irv Smith Jr.

