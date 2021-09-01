Parents voice concerns on KV's COVID protocols

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board heard from several concerned patrons on COVID-related topics at its meeting on Aug. 23. Michael Boshaw who is the parent of a kindergarten student and fifth-grade student, stated that he received a telephone call on the very first day of school advising him that his children needed to stay home for the next 14 days due to bus contact tracing. He then questioned the validity of COVID positive test results conducted by healthcare professionals, the need for masks to be worn and the need for vaccines.