Alton, IL

Marquette Catholic Board Discusses Issues After Receiving Information To Look Into, While Protesters Are Outside With Signs

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Board of Directors has authorized the following statement after a meeting Tuesday night drew the attention of a small group of protesters outside the school about issues under discussion by the board. This was the statement by the Marquette Catholic Board of Education: “The Marquette Catholic High School Board was recently made aware of information which they have a responsibility to look into. The Board of Directors met on August 31, 2021, but Continue Reading

