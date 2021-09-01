CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This ‘Black Widow’ Alternate Ending Would Have Changed the Movie Drastically

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains spoilers for Black Widow, both the version we got and another version we didn‘t see, if such a thing can be spoiled. The ending of Black Widow was always a bit of a foregone conclusion. The movie was a prequel (that will happen when you make something about a character who died two years ago). In Black Widow’s final moments, we see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha assume a new costume (or, from our perspective, an old costume) in honor of her fellow Widow (and adopted sister) Yelena. Then she gets a Quinjet, and heads off to free the rest of the Avengers from the Raft, filling in the gap in her story between the movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Alternate Ending#The Movies#Quinjet#Avengers#Red Guardian#Russian#American#Premier Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Has 2 Movies Dominating Disney Plus Right Now

Scarlett Johansson stars in two of the most popular movies on Disney Plus right now. As of this Wednesday, September 1st, two of the twice Oscar-nominated actress’ Marvel efforts are trending on the streaming service’s top 10 worldwide. As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2012’s The Avengers is the ninth most viewed film on D+ today while this summer’s Black Widow is several places higher up the ranking in third, behind Pixar’s Luca in second and Emma Stone’s Cruella in the number one spot.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit may stop the Russo brothers directing another Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow may no longer be part of the MCU, but the actor's lawsuit against Disney may have ramifications for Marvel Studio's future. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers – who previously directed Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – have been put off returning for another Marvel movie. The publication signals that the duo "hit an impasse" with the superhero studio due to the Johansson case.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still buzzing about Scarlett Johansson's legal battle with Disney over Black Widow's release model and despite the fact that both parties have been suspiciously quiet over the last couple of days, it doesn't look like the issue will subside anytime soon especially with the actress being quite adamant about winning her case.
MoviesFlorida Star

Disney Files Motion To Move Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit To Private Arbitration

WASHINGTON — Disney has filed for private arbitration in a lawsuit involving Marvel’s “Black Widow” actor Scarlett Johansson to address whether she is owed millions from the hybrid release of the movie. “Disney lived up to its obligation to give the film a wide theatrical release,” argued attorney Daniel Petrocelli. Petrocelli said that nothing in the contract required the release to be exclusive […]
Moviesnique.net

‘Black Widow’ continues the Phase 4 transition

Time and time again, Marvel Studios has used its blockbuster formula to serve up home runs. Taking a page out of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Marvel’s latest, “Black Widow,” presents a solid action flick with a fun family dynamic thrown in. “Black Widow” attempts to echo similar themes to...
TV SeriesCollider

Who Voices Black Widow in ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 3?

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 3. The third episode of Marvel’s What If…? hit Disney+ today, and it’s arguably the most exciting installment yet. The animated Marvel Studios series dives into the multiverse to tell stories about certain MCU characters with slight changes – like what if Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? – and we delight in watching how differently things play out. In What If? Episode 3, however, a brand new story is told involving nearly all of the original Avengers. A story in which they get killed off one by one.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 3: Is Scarlett Johansson the Black Widow voice actor?

What If? Episode 3 saw Black Widow attempting to help Nick Fury recruit other Avengers, but it didn’t go to plan. Instead, she finds herself on the run. This is a different version of Black Widow from the MCU movies, but is she still played by actor Scarlett Johansson? For those wondering who is the Black Widow voice actor in What If?, here’s the definitive answer that’s confirmed in the latest episode’s credits.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Black Widow’ Battle Could Break the Mold on Hollywood Dealmaking

When Scarlett Johansson sued Disney on July 29 over her Black Widow pay, one community in Hollywood took the development especially personally: the ranks of transactional attorneys who negotiate deals for top talent. For many of them, the suit over the film’s concurrent release in theaters and on Disney+ not only highlights the complexity of compensation in the streaming era, it’s also evidence of massive disruption to relationships. “All of a sudden, [the studios are] acting like tech companies,” says Matt Galsor, a Greenberg Glusker partner who reps Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise, and Anthony and Joe Russo. Adds Leigh Brecheen,...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

#DisneyMustPay Task Force Supports Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's been a full month since Scarlett Johansson shockingly sued Disney over Black Widow's release strategy and while the issue is seemingly dying a natural death in favor of the House of Mouse, the actress is gaining more support not only from the fandom and some of her colleagues but also from a group of authors collectively known as the #DisneyMustPay Task Force.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is Black Widow’s best friend within the Avengers?

The movie Black Widow, which can currently be enjoyed in Disney+, take a look at the life of Natasha Romanoff and the family he had before joining the Avengers. She teamed up with Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff y Red Guardian. Later, she was recruited by Nick Fury for the organization S.H.I.E.L.D., before joining the mightiest heroes on Earth alongside his friend Clint Barton. Is Hawkeye Natasha’s best friend?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The story that Black Widow hid for years

From this week, Black Widow is available at no additional cost at Disney+, the platform that -among other contents- offers the series and movies that Marvel Studios has released so far. It is not news that it won the place of one of the most anticipated films by the followers of this cinematographic universe. But … why was it so claimed? The tape finally tells the life story that Natasha Romanoff had to go through before becoming part of the Avengers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Didn’t Want Black Widow To Release On Disney Plus

The fallout from Scarlett Johansson suing Disney is far from over, with a new report claiming yesterday that Joe and Anthony Russo’s talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and helm a new project have stalled, with the siblings said to be unsure and uncertain of whether or not to commit to a comeback as a combination of the pandemic and the Black Widow lawsuit loom in the background.
Burbank, CAraleighnews.net

In court filings, Disney says $125 million earned from 'Black Widow'

BURBANK, California: Walt Disney Studios, in court filings submitted on August 20, reported earnings of $125 million in its digital streaming of the movie "Black Widow," the superhero movie from Marvel Studios, 21 days after actress Scarlett Johansson took legal action against the studio. In July, Johansson filed suit against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy