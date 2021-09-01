This ‘Black Widow’ Alternate Ending Would Have Changed the Movie Drastically

The following post contains spoilers for Black Widow, both the version we got and another version we didn‘t see, if such a thing can be spoiled. The ending of Black Widow was always a bit of a foregone conclusion. The movie was a prequel (that will happen when you make something about a character who died two years ago). In Black Widow’s final moments, we see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha assume a new costume (or, from our perspective, an old costume) in honor of her fellow Widow (and adopted sister) Yelena. Then she gets a Quinjet, and heads off to free the rest of the Avengers from the Raft, filling in the gap in her story between the movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.