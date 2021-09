Roots singer-songwriter and guitarist Davy Knowles has just released a lyric video for “Roll Me,” the second single off his Provogue debut, ‘What Happens Next,’ out October 22nd. “Roll Me is a song that my producer Eric Corne had written and brought to me,” Knowles recalls. “I as soon as I heard it, I related to it and knew I wanted to record it. It’s a song about loss, something we have both had our fair share of experience with. Musically, I loved the soul feel he had, a genre I have been such a massive fan of for so long, but haven’t dipped my toes into on record. It was great to push myself out of my comfort zone and I couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out.”