St. Luke’s Will Pause Select Surgeries and Procedures Amid Rise in COVID Patients

A hearing was set to take place in Idaho today to help determine the mental state of Lori Vallow and her ability to stand trial in Idaho for the murder of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. The short hearing took place over a Zoom call between the Judge and the attorneys on both sides of the case. Doctors failed to provide proper information to the judge in a progress report. Those involved decided to reschedule the hearing for September 8th at 1:30PM.