Lady Devils sweep Brooks County

By Becky Taylor
 8 days ago
Raegin Walker of Tift and Ja'Mya Thomas of Brooks battle at the net for control. Becky Taylor

TIFTON - Tift County's Lady Devils won their 10th volleyball match in short order Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Brooks County in three sets.

The Lady Devils, who have not lost in 2021, won with scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-6.

Despite the one-sided final scores, the visiting Lady Trojans had leads in two of the sets. They were up 6-3 in the second and 3-1 in the third.

The third set featured a tremendous run by Tift.

Behind 3-1, Shakiria Chaney delivered a spike to give control back to Tift. It would be a long time before they relinquished it. Ava Thompson took over serving and stayed there until a spike attempt fell short.

In between, Thompson served four aces and the Lady Devils took a commanding 19-3 lead.

Thompson was hard for Brooks to hit, but she had plenty of help, most of it coming from Kylei Cutts. Taking advantage of her height, Cutts commanded the net, recording five kills during the run.

After Brooks lost the ball on a short serve, Cutts delivered two aces. She was still serving when Raegin Walker scored the final point.

Tift jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, one point being a Walker ace. The Lady Trojans pulled to 3-2, but a Chaney kill and Abby Goddard ace helped put it to 6-2.

Neither team took clear advantage for the next several points. Then, a serve short of the net gave Tift a 14-8 lead and they pushed it from there. Lexie Lane and Chaney terminated two rallies and Brooks had a hard time keeping their returns inbounds.

Cutts finished the initial set with three straight aces.

Brooks had its biggest lead of the night in the middle canto, going up 6-3 after an ace from Trav-Tanasia Hancock.

In short order, Tift was back on top, Walker, Cutts and Jalaya Miller aiding the scoring. Walker picked up three aces before a serving error by the Lady Trojans wrapped scoring.

In total, Chaney and Cutts had seven kills each. Thompson assisted on 14 points.

Tift hits the road Thursday, playing Veterans and Luella at Veterans.

