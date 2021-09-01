CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Lords of Black reveal “What’s Become of Us” video

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLords of Black have released their new video single “What’s Become of Us,” which you can check out below. The track appears on the band’s impending full-length offering titled ‘Alchemy of Souls, Part II,’ which comes out on October 15th through Frontiers Music Srl (pre-order/save here). A presser explains further,...

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Romero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lords Of Black#New Gold#Gold Standard#Frontiers#Freeman Promotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicrock947.com

Watch Yungblud’s black-and-white “Fleabag” video

Yungblud had released the video for his new song, “Fleabag.”. The black-and-white clip finds the U.K. rocker snarling his way through of a number of less-than-ideal scenarios, ranging from street fights to being burned alive. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube. “I wrote “Fleabag” in a really dark...
Musicnextmosh.com

Twiztid drop “Neon Vamp” video (ft. Dani Filth)

Deranged act Twiztid have released an official music video for their previously unleashed track titled “Neon Vamp,” which features a guest appearance from Dani Filth of UK extreme metal band Cradle of Filth — check out the clip below. A presser explains further, “The track was produced by Zeuss (Rob...
Musicnextmosh.com

Bornholm release new video single “I Am War God”

With over 20 years of experience and five studio albums under their belts, Hungarian black/pagan metal outfit Bornholm are no longer strangers to the scene. Now, the band is ready to present their exciting Napalm Records debut and brand-new, fifth studio album, ‘Apotheosis,’ out November 5, 2021. Ever since bursting...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Don Broco release new single “Uber”

British rockers Don Broco have uploaded their new single titled “Uber,” which you can check out below. The song comes off the band’s upcoming new album dubbed ‘Amazing Things,’ which they plan to drop on September 17th through Sharptone Records (pre-oder). A presser states, ““Uber” is a huge neon-fuelled anthem...
Musicnextmosh.com

Imminence release “Ghost” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have released the official music video for their new single titled “Ghost” — check out the clip below. The tune was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Sweden by Henrik Udd (Architects, Bring Me the Horizon, At the Gates).
Musicnextmosh.com

Animals As Leaders release new song “Monomyth”

Instrumental proggy metal trio Animals As Leaders have released a brand new track titled “Monomyth,” marking their first new music in five years — check out the song below in official music video form (directed by Telavaya Reynolds and featuring choreography by Tlathui Maza / NOHBORDS). Animals As Leaders’s Tosin...
Rock Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Win a copy of Black Sabbath's Technical Ecstasy Deluxe Edition on CD!

Black Sabbath embraced change in 1976 when the heavy metal innovators started managing themselves and began exploring different sounds on the band’s seventh studio album, Technical Ecstasy. The record reached #13 in the U.K. and was certified gold in the U.S. BMG honors this daring album with a collection that...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Epica release “Unchain Utopia” live video

Dutch symphonic metal legends Epica have uploaded a live music video for their track “Unchain Utopia” — watch the clip below. The song appears on the band’s new live effort, ‘Omega Alive,’ which they plan to release on December 3rd, 2021 through Nuclear Blast Records (pre-order). Here’s more info from...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Opera Diabolicus share new album details, post first single

Swedish horror outfit Opera Diabolicus will be releasing a brand new full-length, ‘Death on a Pale Horse,’ on November 26, 2021 via Season of Mist! The cover art, tracklist, and other details can be found below. The band is now sharing the epic first single, “Darkest Doom on the Brightest of Days,” along with a music video! The song and accompanying clip can be found at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
Musicnextmosh.com

Thoughtcrimes share “Misery’s A Muse” video

Long Island-based hardcore act Thoughtcrimes (featuring former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, singer Rick Pepa, guitar players Russ Savarese and Brian Sullivan, and bass player Cody Hosza) have released a music video for their previously unreleased track “Misery’s A Muse” — check out the clip (created by Rymer’s brother, Tom, and artist Riley Schmidt) below.
Musicnextmosh.com

Iron Maiden reveal “Stratego” music video

Last month, English heavy metal legends Iron Maiden shared their new single “Stratego” from their just-released new full-length offering by the title of ‘Senjutsu.’. Today, the band have shared an official animated music video for “Stratego,” which you can check out below. The clip, directed by Gustaf Holtenäs and animated by Blinkink, premiered through the Adult Swim channel on YouTube.
Musicnextmosh.com

The CEO release “Black Hearts” video

Georgia hard rockers The CEO are releasing another music video for a song from their debut album ‘Redemption.’ “Black Hearts” showcases the band’s softer side and is the longest track on the album. The song has been a fan favorite since the album was released and the band decided to film a video for the track after the positive response from the public. The video – filmed in black & white and transitions to color – shows the band performing as the story of the “black hearts” unfolds behind them. The video for the song can be seen here: [LINK – embedded below].
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Is 'Turning To Crime' With Possible Announcement Of New Music

Legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE have launched a countdown clock online for what is expected to be an announcement of the first details of the group's new music. The countdown, which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT, can be found on the domain name TurningToCrime.com — a possible song or album title — where visitors are redirected to a page on the web site of DEEP PURPLE's record label, earMUSIC. The landing page features mugshot-like photos of bandmembers Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, along with the text "Turning To Crime" and the aforementioned countdown clock.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

'Becoming Led Zeppelin': What's In The Authorized Documentary?

Bernard MacMahon assumes we know a lot about Led Zeppelin. He’d guess that most fans have listened to the riffs and record sides thousands of times, tracked down the bootlegs, scoured YouTube for clips, read Hammer of the Gods and can recite the anecdotes of backstage debauchery (whether or not they involve deep-sea predators and/or the occult), concur that the stairways to heaven have now all been bought. The documentarian takes it for granted that even those who don’t know that words sometimes have two meanings are aware of how Zep’s doors had all closed. What the director of Becoming Led Zeppelin and producer/cowriter Allison McGourty wonder is: But does everyone know what Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham did before they found each other? And what those first few years were like, when this newly formed band were playing shows just a month after they’d formed and playing underground clubs in the States?
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Korpiklaani release Anthrax “Ennen” cover (video)

Finnish folk metal masters Korpiklaani have released a video for their cover of the Anthrax track “Got The Time,” which has been converted into a tune called “Ennen” — watch the clip (shot by Markku Kirves and starring actor Yrjänä Ermala) below. The track came to fruition during the band’s ‘Jylhä’ studio sessions.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Archspire share new song, ‘Bleed the Future’

Canadian tech death masters Archspire will be releasing their new full-length album, ‘Bleed the Future,’ on October 29, 2021 via Season of Mist! The band is now premiering the pummeling title track from the offering, which can be heard at THIS LOCATION [embedded below]. Archspire comments: “ALL ABOARD!!! The Archspire...
Musicnextmosh.com

Forgetting The Memories drop new single “A Voice In The Static”

Share the post "Forgetting The Memories drop new single “A Voice In The Static”" Swedish metalcore fivesome Forgetting The Memories have posted their new single titled “A Voice In The Static,” which you can check out below. The tune appears on the band’s impending new full-length album dubbed ‘Vemod,’ which they will release on September 24th through Long Branch Records (pre-order).
Video GamesComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War Release Date Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, the upcoming mobile strategy video game from NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, has officially announced that it will release for mobile devices, iOS and Android both, on September 23rd. Relatively little has been seen of the title since it was first announced last year, but it appears to largely be about building armies and fortifications for iconic Lord of the Rings factions like Gondor and Mordor to then take on other armies and fortifications. A tried-and-true design for mobile games, but with Lord of the Rings flavor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy