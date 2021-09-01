Deborah (Lilly) Salvito

Deborah L. (Lilly) Salvito age 67, passed away on August 25, 2021. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge. She loved her family, friends and late husband unconditionally. She enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, listening to music, watching T.V. with her dog Zoey and everything Christmas. She fought and beat laryngeal cancer. She was very proud of her boys and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was born on December 7, 1953 in Columbus to Roy and Dorothy (Conkle) Lilly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hugo Salvito, Sr. and by siblings Curtis, Kenneth and Judith Lilly. Deborah is survived by her children Hugo A. “Boomer” (Amy) Salvito, Jr., Christopher J. “Rocky” Salvito and by grandchildren Christian Anthony and Megan Lynn. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday 1-5 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.