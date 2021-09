“It’s so hard to watch the fight to get the cowboy back on the radio, so I told them to bring those songs to me. Because that’s who I am and the lifestyle I live,” says platinum-seller Cody Johnson’s about his latest album — Human The Double Album — which is now available to pre-order on all digital music platforms before its October 8 release. The album features what Johnson says are songs that other country artists rejected as being “too country for country.”