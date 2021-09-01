CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August in MLB brings sibling rivalry, a 33-6-3(!) play and the kind of no-hitter no pitcher wants

Cover picture for the articleAugust was in august company when it comes to The Quirkjians. The month gave us, as always, plenty of home runs, including three in a game and those by pinch hitters, plenty of strikeouts, including 10 in a row and five in a game, and plenty of walks, several with the bases loaded. The month gave us Aaron Nola and the Nola brothers, it gave us young and old single-game achievements on the same team and it gave us an historic old versus old at-bat. We had dueling catchers with the last name starting with Z, but there was no time for ZZZZs.

