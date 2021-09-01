August in MLB brings sibling rivalry, a 33-6-3(!) play and the kind of no-hitter no pitcher wants
August was in august company when it comes to The Quirkjians. The month gave us, as always, plenty of home runs, including three in a game and those by pinch hitters, plenty of strikeouts, including 10 in a row and five in a game, and plenty of walks, several with the bases loaded. The month gave us Aaron Nola and the Nola brothers, it gave us young and old single-game achievements on the same team and it gave us an historic old versus old at-bat. We had dueling catchers with the last name starting with Z, but there was no time for ZZZZs.www.chatsports.com
