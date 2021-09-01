Association of Alaska School Boards: ‘No Covid vax, no attending events’

The Association of Alaska School Boards has a new vaccine passport policy for its upcoming events, academics, and conferences: If school board members don’t have a vaccine, they cannot attend the event.

“AASB is committed to making our in-person events safe, as your health, well-being, and safety are our top priority. To that end, a COVID mitigation plan has been developed for all upcoming academies and conferences,” the policy states.

“Therefore, all attendees are required to submit proof of vaccination to register and attend the event. For those with a medical exemption, we will work with each individual independently, which may include requiring a negative COVID test.

“In addition, we will also be requiring everyone to wear a mask while indoors at the event except for those times when you are eating or drinking,” AASB states on its web page. There is no stated end date for this policy, nor explanation of whether a booster shot will be required at some point.

The group’s annual meeting will be held next on Nov. 8 at the Anchorage Hilton.