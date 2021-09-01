CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Association of Alaska School Boards: ‘No Covid vax, no attending events’

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkLcX_0bizsmhN00

The Association of Alaska School Boards has a new vaccine passport policy for its upcoming events, academics, and conferences: If school board members don’t have a vaccine, they cannot attend the event.

“AASB is committed to making our in-person events safe, as your health, well-being, and safety are our top priority. To that end, a COVID mitigation plan has been developed for all upcoming academies and conferences,” the policy states.

“Therefore, all attendees are required to submit proof of vaccination to register and attend the event. For those with a medical exemption, we will work with each individual independently, which may include requiring a negative COVID test.

“In addition, we will also be requiring everyone to wear a mask while indoors at the event except for those times when you are eating or drinking,” AASB states on its web page. There is no stated end date for this policy, nor explanation of whether a booster shot will be required at some point.

The group’s annual meeting will be held next on Nov. 8 at the Anchorage Hilton.

Comments / 9

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Vax#Covid#Public Health#Covid
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson announces members of Anchorage economic revitalization team

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced the members of the Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Advisory Committee:. Paul Landes, Senior Vice President, Consumer Services, GCI. Shawn Williams, Vice President of Government Affairs & Strategy, Pacific Dataport, Inc. Caren l. Mathis, Sr. Principal Strategic Planner/Senior Project Manager, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. Bill...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Irony alert: Hospitals fire their unvaccinated workers, then state tries to help hire more medical personnel from out of state

The State of Alaska has requested that 473 out-of-state medical personnel come north and help staff the state’s hospitals. The State says there is a need for more nurses, patient care technicians, respiratory therapists, and other health care workers, and requests for proposals were made from four medical staffing companies identified by the General Service Administration.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

WHO says Covid is here to stay, and Alaska numbers point to that

To date, more than 88,658 Alaskans have had a bout with the Covid-19 virus that originated in Wuhan, China in 2019 and has spread to every corner of the world. That does not count the perhaps-thousands of Alaskans who had the virus but never reported to a doctor, due to having mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

A glance at the candidates for Mat-Su races

Nov. 2, 2021 is the date for the Mat-Su Borough local elections. The Mat-Su Borough is home to more than one out of every seven Alaskans, with a population of 107,081. During the past 10 years, the borough, which is the size of Ireland, gained 18,086 people and was the fastest growing region in the state.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Providence ups pressure to vaccinate workers

Providence Alaska Medical Center has adjusted its Covid-19 vaccine policy, requiring its caregivers who previously declined to get a Covid-19 vaccination to resubmit their “exemption request” or proof of vaccination through the company’s online portal. The hospital has tightened its exemption rules to reduce the number of accepted exemptions. Social,...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Bob Bird: Is it time for a constitutional convention?

Recently the mainstream media has become interested in the 2022 decennial vote, “Shall there be a constitutional convention?” Lately, the Radical Left (which always presents itself as “mainstream”), has become quite worried about the so-called “con-con.”. They have admitted as such with a loud and firm opposition to a “Yes”...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Ketchikan ballot set for October

The deadline for filing for Ketchikan’s Oct. 5 municipal and borough races closed last week, with five people signed up as candidates for the two open slots on the Ketchikan Borough Assembly. Jason Button, Grant EchoHawk, Carlos Weimer, Jaimie Palmer, and Darlene D-Svenson filed for the three-year seat being vacated...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Population, population, population

It is axiomatic in residential real estate sales that there are three important considerations in determining the value of a property in any community: Location, location, location. A similar maxim applies to the economy and population. It is population that drives the number of employers and employees, renters and homebuyers,...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Newly hired Alaska Airlines employees will have to be Covid-19 vaccinated

New hires with Alaska Airlines will need to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the airlines said in a statement Thursday. “Our goal is to have as many employees vaccinated as possible,” the statement reads. “We have not yet made a decision on a vaccine requirement for current employees but did implement two new policies to help us reach this goal. All new hires at Alaska and Horizon must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their date of hire.”
Soldotna, AKPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Indy Walton named to Board of Fisheries

Gov. Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Soldotna resident Indy Walton to the Board of Fisheries. His term is effective Sept. 3rd, 2021 through July 1, 2023. Walton received his degree Education from Brigham Young University and worked as an educator in Alaska for five years. He has been commercial fishing for 37 years, with 22 years of set netting in Bristol Bay and Kodiak and 15 years of drift netting in Bristol Bay.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Governor’s Office staff must monitor and test for Covid-19

A new Governor’s Office policy, intended to keep Covid-19 from spreading in the workplace, says that workers who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms or who have been a close contact with a person who is Covid-19 positive, must be tested before returning to their duty station. The State of Alaska considers...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Assembly overrides mayor’s first veto

As expected, the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday voted to override Mayor Dave Bronson’s first veto of his term in office. The veto and subsequent override came as Bronson reached the end of his first 60 days in office as the city’s chief executive. The Assembly’s liberal majority had voted to...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Ketchikan High closes due to Covid cases

On Monday morning, Ketchikan High School students were dismissed at 10:45 am, with plans to reopen the school no earlier than Wednesday. All practices and after school activities are canceled until at least Wednesday. The school had “two additional covid cases” that prompted the closure decision, which is based on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy