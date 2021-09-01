CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 734 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and embedded thunderstorms moving back into the Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. This includes the following streams and drainages Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Big Wash, Pantano Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash, Rillito River, Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek, Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

