CARVER — William Sears, of Carver, was recently awarded a college scholarship by Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions. Sears is a graduate of Carver High School where he was part of the National Honor Society, and was the team captain in Mock Trial. Currently, Sears is an employee at Lockheed Martin where he works with engineers and machinists, with hopes to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. He enjoys math, science and history, and wishes to use his experience to make a better and safe future. Sears will begin his first year at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall where he plans to study Mechanical Engineering. He is the son of Michelle Sears, an employee of Intact, and Matthew Sears.