Gov. Wolf signs proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of severe storms in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for Pennsylvania in anticipation of flash flooding, severe storms and possible tornadoes from the remnants of Ida. "This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath," Gov. Wolf said. Here's what to expect
- Mostly cloudy and humid with some light rain or showers likely during Wednesday morning. There will be a break in the action where it's not doing much during the late morning hours into the first part of the afternoon.
- But by late afternoon, heavy downpours and thunderstorms will begin developing as the remnants of Ida approach the viewing area.
- Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas south of the city.
- Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.
- As for rainfall totals, expect 4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor, and 1 to 2 for most of South Jersey and Delaware.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to drop a few inches of rain across the region.Buck County residents are still cleaning up from flooding in July that ravaged the area. "It's very scary because we're trying to repair and recover, and then we hope we don't incur more damage," said Kathleen Hamilton, who lives at the Lafayette Garden Condominiums in Bensalem, one of the areas heavily damaged by the previous storm. For more on what to expect, watch your latest AccuWeather forecast below:
