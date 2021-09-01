CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man accused of attacking reporter; suspect has criminal history, released dangerous chemicals intentionally in Ohio

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
A man police say accosted a television reporter on Monday as the reporter covered Hurricane Ida’s impact has a criminal record including releasing dangerous chemicals into the environment in Ohio.

Gulfport Police identified the suspect as Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, as the person recorded on a live report on MSNBC on Monday in which Dagley can be seen pulling his truck off the highway, jumping out and running up to reporter Shaquille Brewster screaming to cover the news accurately.

Police said they received information on Brewster’s identity from the public.

In August 2017, Bagley reportedly drilled holes into tanks containing chemicals including hydrochloric acid. One person was hospitalized in the incident. The incident took place at a plating business that Dagley once owned.

Dagley reportedly broke into the business and attacked a security guard.

Gulfport police said they believe Dagley left the area, but he’s been charged with two counts of simple assault, disturbing the peace and violating an emergency curfew.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

