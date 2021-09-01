CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

St. Luke’s Will Pause Select Surgeries and Procedures Amid Rise in COVID Patients

By Benito Baeza
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Health System announced it will not provide specific surgical procedures as it sees an influx of COVID-19 patients at its various hospitals. The health care provider said starting September 1, specific elective surgeries and procedures will be paused at all Treasure Valley hospital facilities, including in Elmore County. Those hospitals have already paused surgeries that require an overnight stay.

