Oakes Defeats Lisbon in Four Sets

By Jared Sleppy
newsdakota.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Lady Tornadoes started their season off right in their home debut as they defeated the Lisbon Lady Broncos in four sets. Oakes dominated the first two sets winning them 25-13 and 25-12, respectively. The Lady Tornadoes fed senior Abby Cox and junior Laikyn Roney early and often which was a recipe for success. However, in the third set, Lisbon got sophomore hitter Clarissa Hoffer going and responded with multiple kills of her own. The Lady Broncos beat the Lady Tornadoes 25-19 in the third to extend the match.

www.newsdakota.com

