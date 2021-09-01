Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Operator Of Suburban Moving Company Is Subject Of Arrest Warrant, Numerous Consumer Complaints, But He Says It’s ‘Impossible’

By Tim McNicholas
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1N0F_0bizgmGr00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban mover is so troubled that there is an arrest out warrant for him – and the federal government has stripped him of his ability to haul stuff across state lines.

He also has the worst possible rating with a prominent consumer group.

So wait till you find out the answers he gave to CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas about his seemingly serious situation.

Bulls Moving says it is headquartered in an unmarked building in Gurnee. The company boasts online of “the best moving services in the U.S.”

Lindsay Williams doesn’t see it that way.

“Infuriated, angry,” Williams said. “We really thought throughout the process that we may never see our things again.”

The interstate moving company was supposed to get the Williams family’s belongings from DeKalb County, Georgia to Colorado.

But in an email to CBS 2, police said the company refused to move the items from a Georgia storage facility “unless additional funds were paid.”

The Williamses told police they had already paid “20 percent more than what they had contractually agreed upon with the broker.”

Police helped the family finally get access to their stuff more than a month after Bulls Moving picked it up.

“Even to this day, I feel this sense of anger and sadness for my family and for the other families that are affected,” Williams said.

Bulls Moving’s Better Business Bureau page warns of a pattern of complaints about items damaged or not delivered. We have reported before on some of those complaints.

Back in the spring, a Navy veteran in Hoffman Estates told CBS 2 they lost a prized paddle with the actual ribbons and pins from his uniform.

“Anybody that’s been in the Navy that knows once they get a paddle like that — with your awards and a plaque and everything — it’s a big deal,” Bill Schwartz told us at the time.

The company is run by a man named Rafael Ohanesyan.

DeKalb County, Georgia police said in the Williams’ case, Ohanesyan committed a felony theft by conversion.

Ohanesyan said McNicholas was the one who broke the news to him in a Zoom interview.

McNicholas: “They say there’s an arrest warrant.”

Ohanesyan: “Never heard of it.”

Ohanesyan denied much of the Williams’ story, saying there were misunderstandings about the contract and he did not overcharge them.

Ohanesyan: “I’m very sorry about that Mr. Williams didn’t understand, from the beginning, the process of the service. Then how can I be responsible, or how can I face criminal charges? Let me ask you this.”

McNicholas: “I’m not the prosecutor or the police, but they say….”

Ohanesyan: “That’s what I’m telling you guys. It’s impossible.”

He said many of the other complaints are also related to contract misunderstandings.

Then there was the misunderstanding with the U.S. Department of Transportation – the one that led the department to revoke the operating license for interstate moves for Bulls Moving. On a federal government website, big red letter read, “This carrier is out of service.”

“This is another crazy story, Timothy,” Ohanesyan told McNicholas. “I will tell you why we have been revoked. You will not probably believe me.”

The feds list the reason as denial of access for an audit. Ohanesyan claims Bulls missed the audit because of miscommunication from the DOT.

McNicholas: “I think our viewers have a tough time believing this, that everything is…”

Ohanesyan: “No, first of all, I’m still surprised about what you said that I’m facing the criminal charges. This is the first thing that is in my head right now.”

After the Zoom interview, McNicholas asked Ohanesyan about the Better Business Bureau complaints. He accused the BBB, without proof, of offering to remove the complaints and bump him up to an A rating – if he paid them more than $1,000.

The BBB categorially denied that claim, saying, “The mere suggestion that this business could pay a fee to erase a long-standing pattern of bad behavior is preposterous.”

McNicholas: “It sounds like you’re trying to convince me that you are the most unlucky man in the world.”

Ohanesyan: “No, I’m very lucky… I love my job. I love to work with the people.”

There is some good news out of all this. Within the past few days, Bulls Moving finally found Schwartz’s missing military paddle – more than three months after it got lost in the move.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Gurnee, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Cbs 2#Bulls Moving#Navy#Dot#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minn. solar installer charged with swindling dozens of customers

More than three years after customers of Able Energy Co. began complaining about its business practices, criminal charges have been filed against the owner of the now-defunct company. Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Michael James Harvey with theft by swindle for allegedly duping customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin out of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Driver Caught With Egg On His Face, Fired After Company Connects Him With Spree Pelting Chicagoans With Raw Eggs

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A driver has been fired from Value Furniture after some sleuthing Chicagoans helped his company connect him with a year-long spree of pelting people walking on the street with raw eggs. Dozens of victims say they were struck with raw eggs launched out of a truck in 86 separate attacks that took place mostly on the North Side. Two people duck after an egg was hurled from a truck. (Facebook) Value Home Furniture released the following statement: The company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct. The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought...
PetsTMZ.com

'Tiger King' Zookeeper Erik Cowie Dead at 53

12:49 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us Erik was in town visiting a friend at her apartment, where he was found dead. Investigating officers learned Erik used alcohol excessively, and a large bottle of vodka was found at the scene. Erik Cowie -- one of the zookeepers featured...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Health ServicesPosted by
USA TODAY

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Teller Who Died In Bank Stabbing Was Settling Into New Life In Chicago After College

CHICAGO (CBS) —Friends and family say the bank teller who was killed last week in a deadly stabbing at a Chase Bank in Chicago had just begun a new chapter in her life. By all accounts, Jessica Vilaythong was carving out her world in Chicago after graduating college last year, which makes the randomness of the attack all the more painful for the people who were part of her day-to-day. Last Wednesday, she went into work like any other weekday. No one knew Vilaythong, just 24 years old, would later be robbed of the rest of her life. “I knew she worked at...
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Cities of New Mexico

Not all cities in New Mexico are dangerous, however, these are the five dangerous cities. Ensure you watch for your safety if you live here or if you happen or pass by these cities. Make sure that at least one of your family members, friends, or colleagues always knows where you are at all times.
Minnesota Statedakotanewsnow.com

Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say law enforcement officers used a chemical spray to disperse a crowd creating a disturbance at the main gate to the Minnesota State Fair as it was drawing to a close. A Ramsey County Sheriff’s official said one man who was part of...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Large Crowd Tried to Storm State Fair Gate Monday Night

(KNSI) – For the second year, the Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic end. Monday night, a large crowd, including a man who allegedly had a gun, tried to storm the gate at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway shortly after 8:00 p.m. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, who provided police coverage for the fair, rushed to the scene, trying to move the group back, and unleashed a cloud of chemical irritants, which enveloped fairgoers, workers, and the unruly crowd.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

Two backyard shootings within four blocks of each other occurred a little over an hour apart early Monday on the South Side. A 22-year-old man was standing in his backyard about 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy