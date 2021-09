CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents still need to boil their water, but city officials are hopeful its not for too much longer. “We are responsible to supply good health and safe water to our residents, that being said, if something comes up and we can’t explain where it comes from then we have no choice. In my opinion, it’s my responsibility to go ahead and make sure we go ahead a issue that boil water notice to protect our citizens just in case,” said Ed Cook, Callaway city manager.