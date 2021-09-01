CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for City of Radford, Craig by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia East Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia The Northeastern City of Radford in southwestern Virginia * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1047 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blacksburg... Christiansburg Radford... Pilot Newport... Merrimac Prices Fork This includes the following streams and drainages Connellys Run, Dry Run, Craig Creek, Big Indian Creek, Indian Run, Eckels Branch, Crab Creek, Elliott Creek, Brush Creek and Beaver Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

