UNM vows to be there for fans through transition to mobile ticketing

(Minneapolis, MN) — When the Golden Gopher football team opens the season on Thursday night against fourth-ranked Ohio State, many fans will notice a different process to show your ticket for entry into Huntington Bank Stadium. The University of Minnesota athletic department is transitioning into mobile ticketing for its athletic events this season. Professional sports teams in the Twin Cities have gone to paperless ticket process in recent years, so University officials are hoping most fans will be familiar with the logistics. Gopher senior associate athletic director Mike Wierzbicki says going mobile with tickets not only provides a healthier and safer way to enter the stadium, it should provide more convenience for fans, as well. He says it will be easier to transfer tickets to friends, or to re-sell the tickets on the secondary market with the mobile application on their smart phone. Wierzbicki says for fans who have questions or still want to go with traditional tickets, they can call the Gopher ticket office at 1-800-U-GOPHER.