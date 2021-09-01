CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

UNM vows to be there for fans through transition to mobile ticketing

By Albuquerque Journal
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Gillespie, 74, who played football at the University of New Mexico 1965-68, has missed just seven Lobo home games as a fan since his playing days as a fullback and linebacker ended. But now he feels a bit frustrated about UNM’s transition to mobile ticketing. Gillespie says he does...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gillespie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Mobile Ticketing#Played Football#Unm#Houston Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Minnesota Statethedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Mohamed Ibrahim to miss the rest of the season

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg injury in the Golden Gophers’ 45-31 season-opening loss to Ohio State, head coach P.J. Fleck announced during his weekly media availability Monday morning. Ibrahim rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

The Saints First Game on NFL was selling $1 Ticket for Vaccinated Fans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - There is good news for The Saints fans who have been vaccinated or proof of the Negative PCR Test. Tickets on the secondary resale market have dropped to extremely cheap, making it one of the most affordable NFL games ever. Ticket costs have been listed as low as $1, with additional fees of up to $5 or more charged by ticket sites, according to Darren Rovell from his Twitter account.
College Sportsabc17news.com

That’s the ticket: Move from paper to digital divides fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — College football programs are transitioning from traditional paper tickets to digital ticketing. Many fans like the feel of holding a ticket in their hand and hanging on to them as keepsakes. Others welcome the convenience of having a barcode on their smartphone scanned at the gate. In a spot check of 30 schools, only Notre Dame said it would refuse to print tickets for fans who request them. The other 29 schools varied in their willingness to print and most did not publicly offer that option. Illinois was among schools giving fans a choice and 74% picked paper.
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

Fans see potential price hikes as UA seeks 'equity' in baseball tickets

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Charlie Kaijo, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball, Arkansas, Southeastern Conference, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. ( Charlie Kaijo ) Arkansas fans call the hogs, Sunday, June 6, 2021 during the seventh inning in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) FAYETTEVILLE...
Minneapolis, MNminnesotanewsnetwork.com

Gopher athletics going to mobile ticket process (AUDIO)

(Minneapolis, MN) — When the Golden Gopher football team opens the season on Thursday night against fourth-ranked Ohio State, many fans will notice a different process to show your ticket for entry into Huntington Bank Stadium. The University of Minnesota athletic department is transitioning into mobile ticketing for its athletic events this season. Professional sports teams in the Twin Cities have gone to paperless ticket process in recent years, so University officials are hoping most fans will be familiar with the logistics. Gopher senior associate athletic director Mike Wierzbicki says going mobile with tickets not only provides a healthier and safer way to enter the stadium, it should provide more convenience for fans, as well. He says it will be easier to transfer tickets to friends, or to re-sell the tickets on the secondary market with the mobile application on their smart phone. Wierzbicki says for fans who have questions or still want to go with traditional tickets, they can call the Gopher ticket office at 1-800-U-GOPHER.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Are Nebraska fans done buying tickets to ‘the same movie’?

In “The Matrix,” when you experience déjà vu, something has been changed in the program. In Year 4 of Scott Frost’s Nebraska program, nothing has changed. “It looked like the same movie,” Frost said. “I told the players it can’t be the same movie.”. It’s the same movie. And it’s...
NFLpvtimes.com

Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans

1,800 Raiders season tickets made available by vaccine-reluctant fans. The Raiders made more than 1,800 season tickets available Wednesday after they were returned to the team by fans who are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those, Raiders owner Mark Davis said about 250 requested a refund, with the remainder...
Cell Phonesfloridagators.com

Coach Spurrier Helps Albert with Mobile Tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Coach Spurrier took a couple minutes to show Albert how to access his tickets on the Florida Gators Mobile App. Tickets to all Florida Gators events this season will be managed with the app. Learn more about the benefits of mobile ticketing, how to access your tickets...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
On3.com

LSU-UCLA opener is a scorching ticket for Tigers fans

For the first time ever, LSU will travel to the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Tigers fans want to be there for the memorable occasion, as there may be no hotter ticket in all of college football right now. “LSU sold its allotment to the #UCLA game within a...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

HOCKEY: Bemidji State season tickets on sale through Sept. 12

BEMIDJI -- After a year with limited fans in attendance, the Sanford Center is planning to fully open its doors in 2021-22 for the Bemidji State hockey season. Season tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at $275, and include a reserved seat to all 17 of the men’s team’s regular season home games. Season tickets also “include the potential of up to three CCHA home playoff matchups,” according to a release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy