Pets

Fitpet – The Most Advanced Pet Healthcare Solution from Korea

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePets are there to cheer you up when you feel low. They are your best companions through all walks of life. There is nothing more disheartening than seeing your pet ill or unhealthy. In Korea, the love for pets has shown an exponential rise, with over 15 million people owning them. The coming five years estimates this segment to grow by 8.9% annually. Not only does this mean more pets, but it also translates into more visits to the doctor. Among the various startups in Korea, pet-friendly ones are also increasing. The latest in the game is Fitpet. It is a tech startup that will keep your pet in the best health condition.

