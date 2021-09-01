Body found in Summersville Lake after accidental drowning

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Nicholas County sheriff said a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in Summersville Lake after an accidental drowning. Robert Ray Johnston, 59, of Paige, was fishing in the Salmon Run area of Summersville Lake Monday when he got into the water but was not able to get back out, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Johnston had disappeared under water by the time help arrived.