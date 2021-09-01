Afghanistan news – live: MPs to quiz Raab over ‘biggest failings in a generation’ as UK in talks with Taliban

Dominic Raab today faces his toughest interrogation yet about alleged government mistakes during Afghanistan ’s fall into Taliban control, as the foreign secretary prepares to endure a 90-minute grilling from the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said on Tuesday that Mr Raab was responsible for “the biggest foreign policy failing in a generation”, and demanded his resignation should he fail to tell MPs in the emergency session how he intended to put it right.

Meanwhile, former foreign secretary Jack Straw questioned Mr Raab’s role in allowing the development of a “distant” relationship with Washington which, he claimed, allowed the UK to be blindsided over the abrupt pullout of US troops.

It comes as No 10 announced last night that Boris Johnson ’s special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, was in Qatar to meet with senior Taliban representatives over the safe passage of British nationals out of Afghanistan , following the withdrawal of western troops from the country.