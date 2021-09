Todd Bruning has officially resigned from his position as a trustee on the Bedford Public Schools Board of Education. Bedford Supt. Dr. Carl Shultz made the announcement Wednesday in a letter he wrote to the district's students, families and staff that was posted on the BPS Facebook page. The move comes a week after Chief 38th Circuit Judge Michael A. Weipert ruled that Bruning must resign from either his position on the school board, or his position as a Bedford Township Trustee due to the two elected positions being deemed incompatible.