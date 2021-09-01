Foundry Revenue Hits Record Anew with 6% QoQ Growth in 2Q 2021
Foundry revenue for the quarter reached $24.407 billion, representing a 6.2% QoQ increase and yet another record high for the eighth consecutive quarter since 3Q 2019. The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q 2021 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. Chip demand from ODMs/OEMs remained high, as they were unable to meet shipment targets for various end-products due to the shortage of foundry capacities. In addition, wafers inputted in 1Q 2021 underwent a price hike and were subsequently outputted in 2Q 2021.www.eetasia.com
