CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Foundry Revenue Hits Record Anew with 6% QoQ Growth in 2Q 2021

Electronic Engineering Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry revenue for the quarter reached $24.407 billion, representing a 6.2% QoQ increase and yet another record high for the eighth consecutive quarter since 3Q 2019. The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q 2021 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. Chip demand from ODMs/OEMs remained high, as they were unable to meet shipment targets for various end-products due to the shortage of foundry capacities. In addition, wafers inputted in 1Q 2021 underwent a price hike and were subsequently outputted in 2Q 2021.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anew#Foundry#Product Mix#Tsmc#P7#Hsinta Power Plant#Cis#G Rf#Oled#Pmic#Tddi#Wi Fi#Umc#Asp#Globalfoundries#Bcd#Semi#Smic#Huahong Group#Hhgrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Frontier Developments reports record revenue, operating profit

Video games company Frontier Developments reported record full-year revenue of £90.7m in its results on Wednesday, up from £76.1m year-on-year, which it put down to “substantial contributions” from all four of its existing game franchises, together with first revenues from its third-party publishing label Frontier Foundry. 6,413.28. 09:45 09/09/21. n/a.
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

AirAsia 2Q net loss narrows to RM580m as revenue jumps 161%

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): AirAsia Group Bhd’s net loss narrowed to RM580.06 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (2QFY21) from RM992.89 million a year earlier. Losses per share eased to 15.2 sen from 29.7 sen. In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, AirAsia said the group continued...
Financial ReportsZDNet

Coupa beats Q2 estimates with record quarterly revenues

Coupa on Tuesday published better-than-expected second-quarter financial results with record quarterly revenues. The company, which makes cloud-based spend management software, saw total sales grow 42% year-over-year to reach $179.2 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was 26 cents. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 6 cents per share...
StocksMoney Morning

Lucid Stock Prediction 2025: 936% Revenue Growth

Most EV companies post bold numbers to increase investor and consumer interest. Many of them might even refer to themselves as "Tesla Killers" with nothing to back it up. But Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) seems different. This company is the product of a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV), one of the most talked-about to date, billed as the largest SPAC deal ever for an electric vehicle stock, at $12 billion.
Financial ReportsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

TCC rated as an A+ business due to revenue stability and growth

A local tribal consortium is not only serving Alaska Natives of the Interior, it is also thriving as a business and an investment opportunity. Tanana Chiefs Conference, which provides essential health services for its members, showed solid performance and financial stability through the pandemic. This is why it was rated as an A+ business, worth investing in, by the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Fuwei Films Reports 21.4% Revenue Growth In Q2

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21.4% year-on-year, to RMB100.6 million ($15.60 million). Specialty films sales increased 43.5% Y/Y, and overseas sales rose 78.7%. Gross profit gained 15.7% Y/Y to RMB39.9 million ($6.2 million), with a gross profit rate of 39.6%, a contraction...
IndustryPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Report: Semiconductor Foundry Revenue Reaches New Historical High

Semiconductor manufacturing can be a challenging business sometimes. With the difficulty of manufacturing silicon increasing, it is often very hard to stay at the top. However, if you play your cards right, it can be very valuable. According to TrendForce, the semiconductor foundry business has hit another record revenue number with a 6.2% growth Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ).
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

Record billings and revenue drive Nutanix stock gains

Hyperconverged infrastructure company Nutanix Inc.’s stock is rising today on fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped expectations on both revenue and profit, not to mention a promising outlook for the next quarter. The company reported a loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of 26 cents per share on revenue...
Financial ReportsFOXBusiness

Zoom hits $1 billion in quarterly revenue

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s quarterly revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time in the company’s history, though the strong demand for its videoconferencing services that made it ubiquitous during the pandemic is showing signs of easing as regular activities resume. The roughly 54% increase in revenue, while slightly better...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Shawarma Machine Beating Market by Excellent Revenue Growth

Latest added Global Shawarma Machine Market research study by HTF MI offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Spinning Griller, BUDGET EQUIPMENT, MABTECH, La Decor & Flamemax etc. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Cell PhonesComputer Weekly

CPaaS market hits record high for growth in Q2

With the industry seeing several new entrants over the past couple of years, including Microsoft and Amazon, the communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) industry has continued to mature and, according to a study from the Synergy Research Group, the market is on track to exceed $5bn in 2021, with each of the four major regions driving strong growth.
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

Marvell delivers record revenue as data center chip sales boom

Marvell Technology Inc. benefited from the worldwide shortage of computer chips, delivering second-quarter financial results today that beat Wall Street’s estimates and offering strong guidance for the next quarter. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker reported a profit of $284 million, or 34 cents per share, up from 21 cents a...
BusinessTechCrunch

Xiaomi reports record 64% revenue growth, acquires Deepmotion for $77.3 million

During the quarter that ended in June, Xiaomi said it saw a 64% year-on-year growth in revenue, and its net income surged over 80% from the same time a year ago. The Hong Kong-listed firm said its smartphone revenue grew to $9.1 billion, thanks to a just as impressive jump in its smartphone shipment to 52.9 million units in the quarter, in which it topped Apple to become the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor, according to market intelligence firm Canalys.
Cell Phonestheedgemarkets.com

Xiaomi revenue surges record 64% as global phone sales rise

SHENZHEN, China, (Aug 25): Xiaomi Corp saw its second-quarter revenue rise a record 64% from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday, as the company grew its share of the global smartphone market and expanded its 'IoT' product footprint. Sales reached 87.8 billion yuan ($13.56 billion), up from 53.54 billion...
Retailatlantanews.net

OneRail Raises $9M Series A Round Led by Ironspring Ventures to Leverage Record 10x YoY Revenue Growth in Final Mile Delivery Fulfillment

Growth Round Powers Platform and Courier Marketplace Expansion. ORLANDO, FLO, August 31, 2021-(ICROWDNEWSWIRE)-OneRail, a leading final mile delivery fulfillment SaaS platform, announced today that the company has closed a $9 million Series A investment led by Ironspring Ventures, an early stage venture capital fund focused on investing in digital industrial supply chain innovation.
Musicinsideradio.com

Hitting Record-Setting Revenue, BMI Says 'Power Of Music Is Stronger Than Ever.'

For the first time in its 80-year history, BMI's total domestic licensing revenue has exceeded $1 billion, driven by significant growth in the digital sector during this past fiscal year. The performance rights organization also announced its highest-ever distribution to its songwriters, composers and publishers, a record $1.335 billion, up $102 million or 8% over fiscal year 2020. BMI says it continued to set revenue records, bringing in $1.409 billion, a 7% increase over last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy