Despite the recent surge in popularity for NFTs, the market remains quite new, leaving opportunity for innovation to help artists and collectors alike. That’s exactly the goal of CXIP, a new NFT minting software that’s increasing protection for both creators and buyers. CXIP aims to become the gold standard in the NFT industry with a best-in-class approach to security, authentication and other steps in the minting process. The venture is headed by CEO Jeff Gluck, who is currently working as Futura‘s lawyer against The North Face and is an expert in prioritizing artists rights, taking his knowledge to the NFT market.