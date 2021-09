If you go back about six weeks, back when the Nationals were still wondering if they’d be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, one of the arguments supporting them to go for it was the Mets’ schedule. New York, despite leading the National League East most of the season, was going to face an absolute gauntlet in mid-August, with 13 consecutive games against the Dodgers and Giants. If the Nats could just stay close until then, the thought went, they would have a chance to surpass them during this stretch.