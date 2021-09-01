CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Players Association launches investigation into comments made by Urban Meyer

By Rob Maaddi Associated Press,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an e-mail to the Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players Association#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Nflpa#The Associated Press#Covid#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Some Jaguars players 'aren't thrilled' with head coach Urban Meyer and his 'college-like' ways

Urban Meyer isn't used to losing. He won over 85% of his games in 17 years as a college head coach, boasting an overall record of 187-32 over that time. That may be the reason why Meyer looked more stressed than the average NFL coach during his team's second preseason loss this past Monday night. Adding to the Jaguars' winless preseason is the news that rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the entire year with a serious Lisfranc injury.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Urban Meyer Is In Some Trouble

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer admitted that a player's vaccination status was taken into consideration when determining who to cut from the roster. Ben Maller thinks that these comments will have Meyer in a bit of trouble, but not just with the NFL. Listen...
NFLNews4Jax.com

Urban Meyer: Vaccination status was considered during Jaguars player cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars coach Urban Meyer went through his first full batch of player cuts this week and knew it was going to be tough. One of the areas of consideration that factored into keeping or cutting a player — their vaccination status. “Everyone was considered,” Meyer said Tuesday....
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Jaguars attempt to clarify Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccination status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....
NFLCBS Sports

Urban Meyer needs to adapt to the NFL quickly, plus the latest Cristiano Ronaldo rumors

Happy Friday sports fanatics. It's Shanna McCarriston taking over the newsletter once more to end the week. You made it to the weekend and, lucky us, we get tons of football over the next few days, starting with some games tonight. I think I say this every season, but I'm so excited for the many, many storylines that are expected to come out of the NFL this year.
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars preseason: Urban Meyer already rubbing some players wrong way with 'college-like things'

It has not been the start for the Jacksonville Jaguars that first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer envisioned, as the team finds itself having dropped each of its first two preseason contests ahead of the 2021 campaign with just one still to play before Week 1 arrives. And while it is clear that the team has plenty of work to get done before it can field a winning product, CBS Sports NFL columnist Pete Prisco reports that the coach has rubbed some Jaguars players the wrong way with the college-like approach that he has brought with him to Jacksonville.
NFLwmleader.com

Urban Meyer continues to prove he’s in over his head with vaccination comments

As we discovered when the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a player’s vaccination status is more likely than not a consideration when deciding whether to keep that player on the roster if that player is anywhere near the roster bubble. Of course, Bill Belichick didn’t come right out and say that about Newton, because he’s well aware that there’s an agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA which stipulates that a player’s vaccination status can’t be a part of that decision. Whether it is or not, you don’t say it is. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, and all that.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy