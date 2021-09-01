MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lady Chargers stay undefeated with win

The Lady Kavaliers Volleyball team traveled to Southampton Academy for the Border Battle Tournament on Saturday and finished the day with four wins and a tie, winning a tournament best 9 of 10 sets. KFS opened the day with a 1-1 (20-25, 25-20) tie with Rocky Mount Academy. The Kavs didn’t lose a set the rest of the day, defeating Greenbrier Christian 2-0 (26-24, 25-16), Ridgecroft School 2-0 (25-23, 25-19), Albemarle School 2-0 (25-19, 25-13) and Southampton Academy 2-0 (25-23, 25-16). The Lady Kavaliers were lead on the day by senior Taylor Maione who scored 28 points off serve, 10 aces and paced the defense with 50 digs. Senior Shelby Gunn had 27 kills and four blocks, and Junior Hanna Mahaney had 21 kills and six blocks to lead a balanced attack. Freshman setter Regan Tanner ran the offense with 67 assists and 24 points off serve with nine aces. The Kavaliers are 6-0-1 on the season and are back in action Saturday when they host the Kickoff Classic tournament at KFS.