Volleyball

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lady Chargers stay undefeated with win

 8 days ago

RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian volleyball team maintained its perfect start to the season Tuesday af... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

#Chargers#Raleigh#Wilson Christian#The Wilson Times
Volleyball
Sports
Tucson, AZmyheraldreview.com

Lowell Middle School wins volleyball opener

BISBEE — Lowell Middle School’s A and B volleyball teams kicked off their season with wins over Coronado Middle School out of Tucson. According to Melissa Wright, volleyball coach at Lowell, her A team won its match 20-11 while the B team posted a 20-7 win. “The girls communicated well,...
High Schoolthunderboltradio.com

Big Middle School Softball Win for Union City

The Lady Tornadoes erupted for eight runs in both the second and third innings in a runaway victory. Mattie Smith had another big game with two doubles, two singles, and four RBI to pace the Union City offense. Smith was also the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit while striking out six.
Sportsfairfield-recorder.com

Lady Eagles win tournament

It’s mid-August, the temperature has reached a peak and School has or is starting now. It’s the time of the year when our business slows and we’re off the Lake a couple of days a week as opposed to fishing six days a week. It’s actually kind of nice as it gives your body a break from the daily routine of up early, drive the two-hour trip to the Lake, fish half a day, clean fish & boats, put…
Volleyballrestorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Greenfield remains undefeated, wins CPIC opener

The Greenfield School varsity volleyball team continued its early season winning ways Thursday, requiring only the minimum three sets to dispense with 1-A/2-A Coastal Plain Independents Conference foe Wayne Christian by a 25-9, 25-16, 25-19 score. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is...
Volleyballrestorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lady Chargers get past Friendship

RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian volleyball team needed just two sets to get past host Friendship Chri... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Sportsyoursportsedge.com

UHA Stays Unbeaten in District with Sweep of Lady Colonels

The UHA Lady Blazers will head into this weekend’s All-A Classic volleyball tournament with a bit of momentum on their side. The Lady Blazers picked up their 4th straight win with a straight-set sweep over 8th District rival Christian County Thursday night in Blazer Gym. The Lady Blazers opened the...
Whitfield County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Saddle Ridge wins season-opener

Saddle Ridge gave new head football coach Jesse Peppers a win in his Mustang debut on the sidelines Thursday night as the Navy-and-Red went on the road to Whitfield County and beat Valley Point, 28-12. It was a record-setting night for Saddle Ridge's Parker Greco, who racked up four touchdowns...
SportsKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Lady Kavs win tourney

The Lady Kavaliers Volleyball team traveled to Southampton Academy for the Border Battle Tournament on Saturday and finished the day with four wins and a tie, winning a tournament best 9 of 10 sets. KFS opened the day with a 1-1 (20-25, 25-20) tie with Rocky Mount Academy. The Kavs didn’t lose a set the rest of the day, defeating Greenbrier Christian 2-0 (26-24, 25-16), Ridgecroft School 2-0 (25-23, 25-19), Albemarle School 2-0 (25-19, 25-13) and Southampton Academy 2-0 (25-23, 25-16). The Lady Kavaliers were lead on the day by senior Taylor Maione who scored 28 points off serve, 10 aces and paced the defense with 50 digs. Senior Shelby Gunn had 27 kills and four blocks, and Junior Hanna Mahaney had 21 kills and six blocks to lead a balanced attack. Freshman setter Regan Tanner ran the offense with 67 assists and 24 points off serve with nine aces. The Kavaliers are 6-0-1 on the season and are back in action Saturday when they host the Kickoff Classic tournament at KFS.
Dalton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee stays hot with win at Dalton

An eight-run second inning was more than enough offense for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans on Friday as they traveled to Dalton and rolled to a 13-0 win over the Lady Cougars in a non-league game. Pitchers RyLeigh Williams and Molly Corvin combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Williams struck out...
Sportsyoursportsedge.com

Lady Warriors Beat Northwest to Stay Perfect on Season

Heritage Christian Academy remained perfect on the volleyball court with a three-set win at Clarksville Northwest Thursday. HCA won 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 to move its season record to 7-0. Mya Goodwin had seven kills and seven assists for the Lady Warriors, and Tori Sutton added five kills and two aces....
Baseballi70sports.com

South Central MS Falcons No-Hit Patoka/Odin, Stay Undefeated

The South Central MS Falcons continue to roll through opponents this season, beating Patoka/Odin 12-0 on Tuesday. Ryker Dodson got the win on the mound while combining with Colt Cartright to no-hit the Mohawks. Dodson went the first 3 1/3 innings striking out two while Cartright went the final 2/3 of an inning, also striking out 2. SCMS is now 6-0 on the season and will face Altamont Jr. High on Thursday at home.
SportsThe Thomasville Times

Lady Tigers win vball

The THS varsity volleyball team defeated Hillcrest- Tuscaloosa on Aug. 19. The THS Varsity volleyball team were the champions of the THS Tournament. They beat Washington County Aug. 21 in the championship game: 22-25, 25-17 and 15-5.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer, volleyball teams stay undefeated

Three different players scored goals and three players also finished with assists as the Patton varsity boys soccer team improved its record to 3-0 early in the season thanks to its 3-2 home triumph over nonconference West Caldwell on Wednesday night at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. Jacob Hammons played...
Louisiana Stateutdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols stay undefeated with dominant win over Louisiana

Tennessee soccer remained undefeated after a 4-0 win over Louisiana Sunday night. “I thought we took a pretty good step on Thursday at Tennessee Tech in terms of trying to be a combination of keeping the ball and be dangerous and get behind them,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “We didn’t know what kind of issues Louisiana was going to try to cause, they’ve been a very possession-oriented team. We wanted to have it, and we had it.”
High Schooltheloganjournal.com

Middle School Cougars impressive in season opening shutout wins

With the defense pitching two shutouts and allowing its two opponents a combined six yards of total offense, the Logan County Middle School Cougars have started the season at 2-0. They beat Todd County 34-0 in their opener on Aug. 24 and Allen County-Scottsville 16-0 two days later. Quarterback Isaac...
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

Lady Arrows continue winning

The Sullivan High School volleyball team pushed its record to 7-0 after a 25-12, 17-25, 25-13, 25-17 victory at South Vermillion on Thursday night. “Korinne Gofourth set a career high in kills with 15 and Parker Mischler continued a strong performance with 14 kills,” said coach Dillon Taylor. “Our defense showed up in a big way tonight with Mallory Pike having 19 digs, Mischler having 14 and Ella King with 10.“

