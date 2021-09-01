Roku streaming devices, Logitech gaming peripherals and more are on sale
We keep on getting several amazing deals from Amazon.com, starting with the Roku Express 4K, that’s currently getting a 27 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $29 and score $10.99 savings. This streaming device features HD, 4K, and HDR support, plus it comes with a Roku Voice Remote and TV controls. In addition, the Streaming Stick+ is also on sale, and you can get yours for $39 with $10.99 savings, which will also provide a smooth streaming experience.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0