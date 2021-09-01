CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass Jocelyne Larocque and...

