Pocketnow Daily: Windows 11 Launch Has Good and BAD News, Google Pixel 6 Dates Keep Changing & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple to allow developers to get payments outside of their apps and the App Store, avoiding Apple’s commission. So remember the whole Apple versus Epic Games saga? Well, the official news today begin with Apple and their latest resolution in court, but of something that’s different and yet similar. As yes, the company announced earlier this week that they reached a settlement in a lawsuit that was filed by non other than their developers in the United States. At the moment, Apple doesn’t allow developers to directly tell users about alternate payment methods outside of the App Store like PayPal or having a direct link via email but, it looks like things are about to change. Now the App Store policy has been updated to benefit developers as people will be allowed to pay outside of the App Store, and Cupertino won’t be able to take their 30 or 15% cut. Now, you might think this has something to do with the whole Epic Games debacle we had last year but, this lawsuit was actually filed back in 2019 by another party. Apple also announced that they will be creating a 100 million dollar fund for smaller app developers who earned less than 1 million dollars from 2015 to 2021, letting them get as much as 30 grand in pay outs. So yes, even if this doesn’t have anything to do with the whole drama from last year, it’s still nice to see smaller developers get more money, whether that is through third party payment options or that fund. Good move Apple, or should I say the courts.. Cause let’s be real, if the Epic Games mess is any indication, Cupertino was kind of forced.

