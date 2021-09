By the time Cleveland starter Logan Allen released his sixth pitch of the night, the Twins had already collected hits on three of the first five, producing a pair of runs. The top of the Twins’ lineup — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco — helped fuel the club’s success on Monday in the series opener — a 5-2 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field — in support of a tandem effort from starters Bailey Ober, who threw the first four innings, and Michael Pineda, who came on in relief.