CINCINNATI — Jonathan Schoop put his hands in the air and bounced through the Detroit Tigers' dugout in the third inning. None of his teammates celebrated with him. The Tigers made Schoop wait for their smiles and cheers, giving him the silent treatment following his home run off Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez, because Schoop made them wait 112 plate appearances for a long ball. He hadn't cleared the outfield wall since Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.