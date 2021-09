Wednesday at the U.S. Open was a chaotic one, as record-breaking rains in New York City disrupted nighttime play (even in the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium) and stranded fans who couldn’t get home with the streets flooded and the subways filled with water. It was weird and scary, to say the least. But there was still tennis played—at least when Stefanos Tsitsipas was not locking himself in the bathroom.