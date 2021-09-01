CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Establish the “Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Program”

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Governor Phil Murphy today signed S3654 into law establishing the “Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Program.” The program is charged with identifying outstanding educators who have shown a commitment to furthering student knowledge on the African slave trade, slavery in America, the vestiges of slavery in this country, and the contributions of African Americans to our society. Under this new law, school districts will submit their nominations through an application created by the Amistad Commission. Two recipients of the Amistad Commission Exemplary Award will be named by the Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Committee and will each receive an award of $2,500 in recognition of their extraordinary contributions. Additionally, each school district in which a teacher award recipient is employed will also receive an Amistad Commission Exemplary Award in the amount of $2,500. The award monies will be used to assist other teachers in the school district with the implementation of the curriculum and teaching techniques of the teacher award recipient.

