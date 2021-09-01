New Jersey State Police Partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Make Dream Come True for Two Brave Boys

EAST WINDSOR (MERCER)– On Friday, September 3, 2021 at approximately 2:50 p.m., patrol units responded to an abandoned building at 82 Hickory Corner Road Extension, between Route 130 and Mercer Street for a report of a structure fire. A passer by observed fire in the ceiling of the structure and called 911. Upon the arrival of patrol officers shortly after, flames were observed from the exterior of the structure. Patrol officers Robert Galvin and Michael Adelung quickly made entry and located a disoriented and injured individual. The individual was immediately extracted from the building and assessed by emergency medical responders. The individual was then transported by ambulance to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for smoke inhalation and undetermined fire related injuries. Fire personnel from East Windsor and several surrounding towns responded to extinguish the fire. The structure sustained heavy fire and water damage. The cause and source of the fire are currently unknown as the incident remains under investigation by the East Windsor Township Police Department.