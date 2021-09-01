CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

New Jersey State Police Partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Make Dream Come True for Two Brave Boys

 8 days ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– Earlier today, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan joined Make-A-Wish of New Jersey President and CEO Tom Weatherall, former Make-A-Wish of America Board Chair John Crowley, and a contingent of more than 100 troopers and law enforcement officers from several states to make a dream come true for two amazing boys. Samaree and Dalton are 6-year-old boys battling serious illnesses who dream to become police officers.

