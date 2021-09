Following the recent leaked renders of the Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro, the third device of the series has leaked too. The Vivo X70 series is expected to launch sometime in the near future, and we now have our first look at the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. It features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera, ZEISS camera branding, and the camera bump’s accent spreads out across the top of the phone.