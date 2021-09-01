CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi 11T Pro / 11T render emerges to reveal design, color variants

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi is going to hold a launch event on Sept. 15. The event is likely to see the arrival of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. These flagship phones are expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphone. Yesterday, a Vietnamese YouTuber had reportedly shared the mockup renders of the 11T Pro. Now, 91mobiles has leaked a fresh render of the Mi 11T / 11T Pro. Like last year’s models, the upcoming Mi 11T will be sporting an identical design.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Color#Smartphone#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Related
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Vivo X70 Pro rendered images, 360-degree video made public

The last Vivo phone we featured was the Vivo V21. Very soon, the Vivo X70 Pro may be introduced as image renders have already leaked. 91Mobiles has published a new set of images showing off the Vivo X70 Pro. The new smartphone is said to feature a quad camera system plus a punch-hole display with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Public launch will be next month in India. The phone may also come with curved edges, 12GB of RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 design renders revealed in a Gradient Blue-Green shade

Vivo’s upcoming X70 series has been in the news lately, suggesting an imminent launch. Over the past one week, we got a first look at renders of the Vivo X70 Pro, and a reliable tipster further leaked the specifications of the X70 series. Now, we have a first look at the renders of the entry-level X70 showing off the smartphone in the wild.
TechnologyTom's Guide

iPad mini 6 unofficial renders show new colors and bring rumored specs to life

August is nearly over, meaning that Apple's annual fall event is approaching fast, with reports stating that Cupertino may bring five new products to the table this year, including the rumored iPad mini 6. Apple's next generation of its compact tablet is rumored to get a handful of upgrades, such as a Touch ID sensor on the power button, an A14 Bionic chip a completely reworked design, and more.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Vivo X70 Pro+ renders showcased ahead of product launch

Yesterday, the Vivo X70 Pro rendered images and 360-degree video were made public. Vivo is working on a number of new products and technologies. A source shared another batch. This time, it’s for the Vivo X70 Pro+. The early images reveal a curved screen with a punch-hole camera and new ZEISS-branded cameras. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to arrive together with the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro. A September launch may happen and this will include India as one of the key markets apart from China.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Realme Narzo 50A renders surface revealing unique back design

On Monday, we got our first set of info for Realme’s upcoming Narzo 50A handset. Now @OnLeaks and 91mobiles are back with the first set of renders for the yet to be released device and the back design is certainly polarizing. Realme Narzo 50A (source: 91mobiles) We can see a...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Realme Narzo 50A image renders show new dual-tone design

Realme is really getting busy. After the Realme MagDart technology, MagDart Wallet, and other accessories were introduced, we can expect a new smartphone from the company. It’s aside from the Realme Flash that was recently shown off as the first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging. It’s not the Realme GT Master Edition, at least, not yet–just this Realme Narzo 50A. It’s not official but image renders have surfaced online courtesy of 91Mobiles. Our source said the new Realme smartphone will be released in India with a dual-tone design and a triple rear camera system.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro long-term review

A 108 MP camera on a Redmi Note? How about a 120 Hz AMOLED screen? Sure, why not, Xiaomi said, and thus the Redmi Note 10 Pro was born. That's an obvious oversimplification (and there's a "hold my beer" joke in there somewhere that we don't dare make), but we'd be remiss not to mention this phone's two main differentiating features right from the get-go.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

MIUI Global 12.5.5 Stable update hits the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users still have to wait for at least a few weeks before the Enhanced Edition firmware, but the arrival of the MIUI Global 12.5.5 Stable update is still good news. In addition to the August 2021 security patch, this piece of code also comes with an all-new Notes app and multiple optimizations.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Camera specs of Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi CC11 series emerge

Xiaomi has started releasing new devices for the second half of 2021. The Chinese tech giant has scheduled a global launch event for September 15. The company is expected to announce the Xiaomi 11T series at this conference. Ahead of that, we get to learn the camera specs of two more upcoming lineups from the firm, namely the Xiaomi 12 series and the alleged Xiaomi CC11 series.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Vivo X70 Pro+ renders hint at a second screen on the back

Vivo has been aggressively pushing its smartphones in global markets in the past few years, and its strategy may have paid off with its rise among the world’s top five brands. Of course, it has also littered the market with innumerable models, though a few manage to stand out because of some novel feature or design. The Vivo X50 Pro+ and X60 Pro+ may be remembered for their unique mini-gimbal systems, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ might stand out from the crowd with a small screen on its back.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications, color variants leaked

The upcoming Vivo X70 Pro+ flagship phone was seen in China’s 3C certification and Google Play Console. These listing revealed specs like chipset, RAM, and fast charging capabilities of the smartphone. Fresh leaks have now revealed that the camera configurations and color variants of the smartphone. A Chinese tipster has...
Retailtechnave.com

Xiaomi 11T Pro new render image and tech specs leaked

Last week, the Xiaomi 11T series was spotted on a European retail site and it might come with a starting price of RM3691. Here, we found the new render images and tech specs leaked of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. According to the leaker - The Pixel, he showed off the...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

High-res renders of the Mi 11T Pro show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras

Xiaomi has a global event scheduled for September 15 and one of the products expected to launch is the Mi 11T series. The T-series is Xiaomi’s more affordable Mi flagship series that is exclusive to global markets, and just like last year’s Mi 10T series, we will see a standard model and a pro model. Renders of the Mi 11T Pro have now surfaced and they give us our best look at the device yet.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo2 Renders and key Specifications revealed

Earlier this year, Realme launched the GT Neo 5G in China. Now according to a report, the company is preparing to launch its successor, the Realme GT Neo2, in India. The publication Digit collaboration with tipster OnLeaks released renders and key specifications of the upcoming GT Neo2. The renders and specifications are said to be based on the pre-production unit. These renders give us a 360-degree look at the smartphone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy