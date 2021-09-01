Xiaomi 11T Pro / 11T render emerges to reveal design, color variants
Xiaomi is going to hold a launch event on Sept. 15. The event is likely to see the arrival of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. These flagship phones are expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphone. Yesterday, a Vietnamese YouTuber had reportedly shared the mockup renders of the 11T Pro. Now, 91mobiles has leaked a fresh render of the Mi 11T / 11T Pro. Like last year’s models, the upcoming Mi 11T will be sporting an identical design.www.gizmochina.com
