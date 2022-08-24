Apple September event possible date, iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and more

The next Apple event with hardware announcements could take place during the first week of September, with a recent report pointing to September 7 as the big day. And if Apple uses the same protocol as the last few years, that rumored September 7 event could be the first of several Apple hosts this fall.

Of course, we're still waiting for confirmation from Cupertino that September 7 is a go. But if those invitations do arrive — and we should find out one way or another soon enough — what are we expecting to see at the next Apple Event?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the most anticipated announcement, while the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 are other possible product launches happening sooner rather than later.

Here's a round-up of what we know about Apple's September event and what we could see at the show.

Apple September event: When could it be?

Apple usually holds an event in September, and so far we have no reason to believe anything will change in 2022, especially with several tipsters floating possible dates for this year's product launches. The most reliable date we've heard so far comes from Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter with solid sources. He's tipping September 7 as the Apple event date based on "people with knowledge of the matter." The event is likely to be a virtual one, with no in-person attendance.

If the September 7 date is accurate, that means pre-orders for the products unveiled there could start soon after. Check out our iPhone 14 pre-order guide , which assumes you'll be able to pre-order one of the new phones starting September 9.

Gurman's report claims the products announced on September 7 will hit stores on Friday, September 16.

What could those products be? Here's what the rumors say.

Apple September event: iPhone 14

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

The iPhone 14 rumors are hotter than ever, with the latest intel suggesting the 2022 iPhone could offer some fairly big changes. The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to offer the most upgrades, including ditching the notch, a new 48MP camera and an always-on display.

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature an A16 Bionic chip. That's just one reason why one of our editors thinks the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be Apple's best phone .

The other exciting news is that Apple could retire the iPhone 14 mini in favor of a new model called the iPhone 14 Max . It will reportedly feature the same large 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max while costing considerably less. In fact, both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are tipped for $100 price hikes.

So could Apple justify this $100 price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro models? Well, we've chewed over what Apple is likely to do to ensure the iPhone 14 Pro offers good value for more money .

Display analyst Ross Young claims that based on display shipments the iPhone 14 Max will be the phone Apple produces in the smallest quantities . So this likely indicates that Cupertino could end up testing the waters to see if a non-Pro iPhone with a large screen is indeed what the people want.

One report had claimed the iPhone 14 mini could survive despite rumors to the contrary, but that as since been shot down with an updated claim made by leaker Evan Blass.

Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview breaks down all the rumored differences. We've also got a rundown of the rumored iPhone 14 specs and a guide to the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max rumored differences.

Apple September event: Apple Watch Series 8

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is another device we expect to see at the Apple September event. Based on rumors, the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 8 upgrades don't seem to be drastic, but that doesn't mean the Series 8 won't be the best smartwatch yet.

That said, a Apple Watch 8 body temperature sensor could materialize to take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 skin temperature reader . This would pair nicely with the new workout features found in watchOS 9 .

Also, as part of watchOS 9 for Apple Watch 8, we could see a new power saving mode that extends battery life. Will this be the year the Apple Watch finally lasts more than 18 hours? We know better than to get our hopes up, but it's not out of the question.

Finally, rumors say the Apple Watch Series 8 will be joined by two additional smartwatch models: the new Apple Watch 8 Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 . The Apple Watch 8 Pro might be a rugged smartwatch with better battery life, a larger display and other premium materials. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 2 would be a follow-up to the Apple Watch SE and offer an entry-level Apple Watch experience at a lower cost than the flagship.

Apple September event: AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: 52audio)

At last, the September Apple Event could see the launch of the long-rumored Apple AirPods Pro 2 , a follow-up to the popular AirPods Pro , some of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

It's been several years since Apple revealed new noise-cancelling earbuds. We got the Apple AirPods 3 in 2021, but the AirPods Pro 2 would presumably offer key upgrades. They're rumored to get some fitness-tracking features, a voice recognition tools that automatically pauses playback and even more support for third-party apps.

We haven't heard much about the AirPods Pro 2 battery life and charging, though we're not expecting to see much change in those specs. Similarly, the AirPods 2 Pro will likely stick with Lightning charging.

Rumored Apple devices — what else is coming?

Beyond the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2, we're not sure what else Apple has planned for the September event. That said, there are other rumored Apple devices believed to be on the horizon.

iPad Pro 2022

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

We haven't heard much on the iPad Pro front, but that doesn't mean the Pro model won't see a refresh in the spring. Apple launched the iPad Pro (2021) at the last spring event, after all.

The iPad Pro 2022 could sport the M1 Pro chip found in the latest MacBook Pro computers, but another rumor suggests that the next iPad could benefit from the first 3-nanometer chip . We don't know much about this new chip beyond possible boosts to both performance and efficiency.

A new iPad Pro 2022 rumor backs up some of these claims , while also touting a larger battery and potentially wireless MagSafe charging facilitated by a magnetic Apple logo on the tablet. Time will tell if these prove to be correct, but we've rounded up the biggest iPad Pro 2022 rumors thus far for your perusal.

Mac mini

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

There have been rumors swirling around an upgraded Mac mini with a M1X chip and potentially a new design. The jury is out on whether this device will be shown off at the next Apple event.

iDrop News claims insider information from a person involved in Apple's marketing that said Apple had originally planned to launch a new Mac mini alongside the upcoming MacBook Pros but will delay the launch in order to let the laptop "shine."

However, the same report claims supply chain insider information, which has production for a new Mac mini ramping up. As such, there's a chance a new Mac mini could be revealed soon; when exactly isn't clear.

Adding to the speculation around the rumored new device, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted that the upgrade Mac mini will indeed launch in 2022, although he didn't give any hint as to exactly when.

Apple VR/AR headset and Apple Car

Further on the horizon are Apple Glasses or an Apple VR and mixed reality headset . And an Apple Car could come at some point down the road.

Tim Cook is allegedly planning to step down after "one more" big product reveal sometime between 2025 and 2028, so at least one of those innovations could be a few years out.

So, keep your eyes tuned to Tom's Guide, as we've got our eyes on Apple events.

