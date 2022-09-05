ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and everything to expect

By Kate Kozuch
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The next Apple event with hardware announcements is official — September 7 is the big day, as made official by an invitation Apple sent out announcing a "Far Out" -titled event.

So now that these invitations have arrived, what are we expecting to see at the next Apple Event?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the most anticipated announcement, while the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 are other possible product launches happening sooner rather than later.

Here's a round-up of what we know about Apple's September event and what we could see at the show.

Apple event latest news and rumors (Updated September 5)

Apple September event date: When is the Apple event?

Apple usually holds an event in September, so we weren't surprised to get an invitation announcing September 7 as the next Apple event date. The invitation has an outer-space vibe, with cosmic stars creating a silhouette of the Apple logo. As past Apple events, this one will have a theme — Far Out. What this means? That remains to be seen.

This means pre-orders for the products unveiled at the event are around the corner. Check out our iPhone 14 pre-order guide , which assumes you'll be able to pre-order at least one of the new phones starting September 9.

What could those products be? Here's what the rumors say.

Apple September event: iPhone 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LNeA_0biz1Hso00

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

The iPhone 14 rumors are hotter than ever, with the latest intel suggesting the 2022 iPhone could offer some fairly big changes. The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to offer the most upgrades, including a new 48MP camera, an always-on display and a battery boost .

But the most notable rumored design change for the iPhone 14 Pro is the removal of the now infamous display notch to make way for a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID along with a punch hole . Though, a new suite of claimed leaks now has the iPhone 14 Pro set to get a single pill-shaped display cutout , with one tipster claiming that the space between the two camera modules will have LEDs to alert you to when your camera or microphone is on . And this new rumored notch replacement is good news in our eyes .

The other exciting news is that Apple could retire the iPhone 14 mini in favor of a new model called the iPhone 14 Max (or possibly the iPhone 14 Plus ). It will reportedly feature the same large 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max while costing considerably less. In fact, both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are tipped for $100 price hikes.

So could Apple justify this $100 price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro models? Well, we've chewed over what Apple is likely to do to ensure the iPhone 14 Pro offers good value for more money .

One such justification could be an upgraded ultrawide camera for the iPhone 14 Pro that could offer larger pixels and thus better low-light photography; going by how Apple's event is named "Far Out" and seems to have a space theme, we could see Apple touting the ultrawide camera's ability to take great astrophotography shots.

Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview breaks down all the rumored differences. We've also got a rundown of the rumored iPhone 14 specs and a guide to the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max rumored differences.

Apple September event: Apple Watch Series 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Log2h_0biz1Hso00

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is another device we expect to see at the Apple September event. Based on rumors, the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 7 upgrades don't seem to be drastic, but that doesn't mean the Series 8 won't be the best smartwatch yet.

That said, a Apple Watch 8 body temperature sensor could materialize to take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 skin temperature reader . This would pair nicely with the new workout features found in watchOS 9 .

Also, as part of watchOS 9 for Apple Watch 8, we could see a new power saving mode that extends battery life. Will this be the year the Apple Watch finally lasts more than 18 hours? We know better than to get our hopes up, but it's not out of the question.

Finally, rumors say the Apple Watch Series 8 will be joined by two additional smartwatch models: the new Apple Watch 8 Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 . The Apple Watch 8 Pro might be a rugged smartwatch with better battery life, a larger display and other premium materials. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 2 would be a follow-up to the Apple Watch SE and offer an entry-level Apple Watch experience at a lower cost than the flagship.

Need another recap? Here are the 5 biggest Apple Watch 8 rumors .

Apple September event: AirPods Pro 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfjUF_0biz1Hso00

(Image credit: 52audio)

At last, the September Apple Event could see the launch of the long-rumored Apple AirPods Pro 2 , a follow-up to the popular AirPods Pro , some of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

A recent report that the AirPods Pro 2 could offer Bluetooth 5.2 support with LE Audio. Operating on Bluetooth Low Energy radio technology, LE Audio enables power to be used more efficiently, meaning battery power will last longer (which is an area where current AirPods models lag behind newer models recently introduced by rivals). It also introduces a new audio codec: the Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3), which improves audio handling and extends wireless range with a stronger and more stable connectivity.

It's been several years since Apple revealed new noise-cancelling earbuds . We got the Apple AirPods 3 in 2021, but the AirPods Pro 2 would presumably offer key upgrades. They're rumored to get some fitness-tracking features, a voice recognition tools that automatically pauses playback and even more support for third-party apps.

Rumored Apple devices — what else is coming?

Beyond the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2, we're not sure what else Apple has planned for the September event. That said, there are other rumored Apple devices believed to be on the horizon.

iPad Pro 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U17LN_0biz1Hso00

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

We haven't heard much on the iPad Pro front, but that doesn't mean the Pro model won't see a refresh in the spring. Apple launched the iPad Pro (2021) at the last spring event, after all.

The iPad Pro 2022 could sport the M1 Pro chip found in the latest MacBook Pro computers, but another rumor suggests that the next iPad could benefit from the first 3-nanometer chip . We don't know much about this new chip beyond possible boosts to both performance and efficiency.

A new iPad Pro 2022 rumor backs up some of these claims , while also touting a larger battery and potentially wireless MagSafe charging facilitated by a magnetic Apple logo on the tablet. Time will tell if these prove to be correct, but we've rounded up the biggest iPad Pro 2022 rumors thus far for your perusal.

Mac mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lCKi_0biz1Hso00

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

There have been rumors swirling around an upgraded Mac mini with a M1X chip and potentially a new design. The jury is out on whether this device will be shown off at the next Apple event.

iDrop News claims insider information from a person involved in Apple's marketing that said Apple had originally planned to launch a new Mac mini alongside the upcoming MacBook Pros but will delay the launch in order to let the laptop "shine."

However, the same report claims supply chain insider information, which has production for a new Mac mini ramping up. As such, there's a chance a new Mac mini could be revealed soon; when exactly isn't clear.

Adding to the speculation around the rumored new device, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted that the upgrade Mac mini will indeed launch in 2022, although he didn't give any hint as to exactly when.

Apple VR/AR headset and Apple Car

Further on the horizon are Apple Glasses or an Apple VR and mixed reality headset . And an Apple Car could come at some point down the road.

Tim Cook is allegedly planning to step down after "one more" big product reveal sometime between 2025 and 2028, so at least one of those innovations could be a few years out.

So, keep your eyes tuned to Tom's Guide, as we've got our eyes on Apple events.

IN THIS ARTICLE
