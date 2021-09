The ECB meets on Thursday this week and the key issue for the committee to debate will be when, and by how much, the ECB should cut back its bond purchases in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). Inflation has been front and center during the summer months. However, the ECB addressed higher inflation by changing the wording of its mandate at the July ECB meeting from targeting inflation “close to, but below 2%” to “a symmetrical 2%”. The latest inflation reading was 3%.